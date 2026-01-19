Caleb Williams Announces Immediate Plans With DJ Moore & Co. After Bears QB’s Costly Mistake Against Rams

Essentials Inside The Story Caleb Williams didn’t dodge the Rams' interception or its fallout.

A quarterback’s final throw of the season can define an entire offseason. For Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, that moment arrived Sunday night at Soldier Field. A pass meant for wide receiver DJ Moore in overtime sailed into the hands of Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Curl instead. That pick didn’t just end Chicago’s playoff run two wins shy of the Super Bowl; it exposed the chemistry gaps that lurk beneath even the most promising campaigns. But Williams isn’t sitting around replaying the nightmare.

“It’s get with the receivers and work with them throughout the offseason so that we’re on the same page,” Williams said about his plans moving into the 2026 offseason, per ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “We’re starting off hot for training camp OTAs and then going into next season.”

The Bears’ 2024 first-overall pick has already mapped out his offseason blueprint, and it starts before the team’s facility even opens for official business. Accuracy and footwork—that’s where the work begins. And it’s not just the routine offseason maintenance, either. For Williams, it’s a direct response to the communication breakdowns that plagued Chicago’s passing attack in their biggest moments, just like what happened against the Rams.

Caleb Williams finished 23-of-42 for 257 yards with two touchdowns against three picks. Steady, but also the numbers that tell the story of a talented but still-developing young quarterback learning that the margins for error shrink in January.

The private receiver workouts now represent Williams betting on Chemistry over talent. The Bears push a veteran Rams squad to overtime after Williams orchestrates a game-tying touchdown drive with just 18 seconds left in regulation. It was pure magic, and then reality hit when precision mattered the most.

These sessions with Moore, Rome Odunze, and the rest of the receiving corps that Williams is planning? They might not be optional either. Williams and Odunze both hit extension-eligible status in a year, and Moore is already being touted as a potential trading chip. This makes 2026 a proving ground for Chicago’s long-term window right out of the OTAs. And Williams’ self-awareness really stands out in all this.

Most sophomore quarterbacks would point fingers after playoff losses. But Williams has turned his attention to the film room and is already scheduling extra reps. That’s the franchise QB mentality, even if the interception stings. But before Williams can build chemistry for the next season, he has to process what broke down in the biggest moment of his season.

When the route broke down for Caleb Williams

That overtime interception is likely to haunt Chicago’s offseason film sessions in a big way. On second-and-8 in overtime, Williams saw the front-side safety drop and fired a deep shot down the right sideline toward Moore. But Curl undercut the route for the pick. A Rams possession, 10 plays, and a field goal later, the 20-17 heartbreak was set in stone.

“I got to go back and watch it,” Williams explained post-game. “In the moment, I saw the front-side safety down, front-sided concept. Ended up getting hemmed up a little bit and so moved on and had DJ going over top over all of it. Just a miscommunication between him and I. Tried to flatten him off under the safety, and he kept it vertical, from what I saw in the moment.”

The replay told the story. Moore ran one route, and Williams threw to another. If they had connected, Chicago could have been one kick away from a trip to the NFC Championship. Instead, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford casually marched 54 yards downfield before Harrison Mevis drilled a 42-yarder to end Williams’ season.

“It’s tough. In these moments, you feel that you let your team down,” Williams admitted. “It’s a good lesson learned for us, first time being in this situation for me and for us as a team. I’m excited for what’s to come, but obviously going to go back and watch this and figure out how I can be better.”

To be fair, Williams did more than most sophomores manage. He dragged Chicago to its first divisional round since 2010. He even battled back from a 17-10 fourth-quarter deficit. But that one inaccurate move cost him everything.

Their next season starts now, not in April when the OTAs begin. The Bears exceeded all expectations this year. Next season, Williams wants to exceed limitations. Those offseason sessions with Moore and company? That’s where it all begins.