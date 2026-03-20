Caleb Williams’ Depleted Offensive Line Receives Exciting Update as Draft Prospect Praises Bears QB

Essentials Inside The Story KSU Wildcats player impressed by Bears coaches during hands-on O-line drills

Chicago lost Drew Dalman and Ozzy Trapilo, leaving major O-line holes

Bears prospect allowed zero sacks or penalties across 792 snaps

Just as the Chicago Bears’ offensive line crisis deepened after an unexpected retirement, a top center prospect has delivered the exact update the team needed to hear. The franchise is suddenly back in the market for a center after Drew Dalman’s unexpected retirement. Now, the coaching staff may have offered a Kansas youngster something to look forward to.

“Their own line coach and assistant line coach were the ones putting us through the O-line drills,” Sam Hecht said to Kay Adams on Up & Adams. “It was great to meet them. Yeah, really appreciated their relationship.”

That visit with offensive line coach Dan Roushar and assistant Kyle DeVan seemed to spark genuine interest from Sam Hecht. In fact, the idea of stepping in as a long-term answer, instead of just a short-term fix like Garrett Bradbury, might intrigue him. The situation up front also makes this connection even more logical.

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The Bears are facing a tough situation with their offensive line after losing Dalman, and now left tackle Ozzy Trapilo is likely out for most of the 2026 season due to a knee injury. In just a short time, they’ve lost almost half of their starting offensive line, making it a top priority to find replacements.

In response, Chicago made a move using its draft capital and trading a fifth-round pick for Garrett Bradbury. However, that addition does not block Hecht. Instead, it creates breathing room for him to adjust to the league and learn from the seven-year veteran before taking on a major role.

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Looking ahead, the timing could work out cleanly. Bradbury is entering the final year of his deal, which opens the door for a smooth transition. Chicago could lean on the veteran in 2026 and then hand things over to Hecht after that, making him a strong candidate to anchor the line long-term.

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Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings Nov 16, 2025 Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams 18 warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium Minnesota USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeffreyxBeckerx 20251116_tcs_bc9_015

It’s not just the coaching staff. Sam Hecht might be open to joining the Bears, as he also spoke very highly of Caleb Williams.

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Caleb Williams’ playmaking draws strong praise from Sam Hecht

On the same Kay Adams’ Up & Adams podcast, Sam Hecht spoke about the idea of protecting the Bears’ quarterback.

“I mean, yeah, protecting a quarterback of that caliber. That’s super exciting for sure.”

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Hecht also pointed to what stands out most in Caleb Williams’ game.

“Just the ability to make plays. He’s a playmaker.”

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Caleb Williams already proved he can lead this offense. The Bears quarterback put together a big second season, throwing for 3,942 yards with 27 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. He also added 388 yards and three scores on the ground while guiding Chicago to the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Hecht’s own performance makes him a clean fit for the Monsters of the Midway. He wrapped up his college run with 25 straight starts and delivered a strong 2025 season. More importantly, across 792 offensive snaps last year, he did not give up a single sack or even a penalty, which shows real consistency in protection.

Hecht clocked a 5.10 in the 40-yard dash, paired with a 1.73-second 10-yard split that ranks in the 80th percentile among centers. That athletic profile has him trending as a Day 2 prospect, with most boards placing him in the third-round range.

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If the Chicago Bears are serious about building around Caleb Williams, the blueprint is already there. The Kansas City Chiefs showed how investing in the interior line can transform an offense, drafting Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith to stabilize protection for Patrick Mahomes. With Sam Hecht emerging as a clean, disciplined prospect, Chicago now has a chance to follow that same path.