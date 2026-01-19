Caleb Williams Doesn’t Hold Back on Bears’ Struggles After Ben Johnson’s Message

Quarterback Caleb Williams, who has been so clutch in critical moments over the course of the season, threw an overtime interception as the Chicago Bears fell 20-17 to the Los Angeles Rams. In the post-game presser, he made it clear that the interception was a product of miscommunication.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Had TJ going over the top…just miscommunication between him and I,” the quarterback said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…