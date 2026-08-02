“Caleb Williams Is the Best Quarterback”: Jaylon Johnson Sends Strong Statement on Bears QB

Chicago Bears had a memorable offensive outing last season when they ranked 6th in total offensive yards in the league. Hoping to play consistently heading into the 2026 regular season and observing QB Caleb Williams this off-season, Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson has given Williams his flowers ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

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Caleb is entering his third year in the league on the back of an 11-6 campaign and a run to the NFC Divisional playoff round. And according to Johnson, Caleb Williams will be leading the “best offense” the Bears have had since Johnson was drafted in 2020.

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“Honestly, this is probably the best offense I’ve had in seven years, as far as going against them, for sure. They’ve got a lot of speed. Caleb’s the best quarterback I’ve had, again, since I feel like maybe Nick Foles, if you want to go back that far. Just as far as slinging it, I feel like he’s definitely doing his thing; you can see the accuracy, you can see the confidence. Throwing the ball in tight windows is something that’s stood out to me.

“Top to bottom, they’re a confident group. They believe in each other, believe in what they’re doing. That’s what we need to go against on defense. They know what we’re doing, they challenge us, we go after them, it’s going to be a fun camp,” Johnson said of his offense.

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Caleb Williams made a franchise record for most yards thrown last season with 3,942 yards and 27 passing touchdowns. While praising Caleb, Johnson also highlighted that Caleb Williams is probably the best quarterback he’s played with since Nick Foles.

Foles, who last played with the Indianapolis Colts before retiring, won the Super Bowl MVP honors and the Lombardi Trophy for the 2017 season with the Philadelphia Eagles. But the Nick that Johnson faced in practice started only 8 games for the Bears and had a 3-5 record with only 2,102 passing yards over two seasons.

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The same goes for 3x Pro Bowler Andy Dalton, whose peak was already behind when he joined the Bears for one season in 2021.

Caleb’s offense ranked 6th in the NFL for Total Offensive Yards (averaging 375.7 total YPG) and 9th in total points scored (441 and 24.9 PPG).

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With head coach Ben Johnson continuing offensive play-calling duties for the second season running, Caleb Williams will only get better with experience.