Caleb Williams Issues Strong Warning to Packers After Bears QB’s Action Rubs Salt on Fans’ Wounds

Second-year quarterback Caleb Williams’ late-game heroics helped the Chicago Bears secure their first postseason win since 2010. After the fifteen-year drought ended with a 31-27 win, Williams capped off the night by sending a firm warning to the Green Bay Packers.

“We’re here,” Williams said when asked what he would want to say to the Packers. “We’re going to be here for a while, is my plan.”

Well, the Chicago Bears’ offense struggled for most of the game but came alive in the fourth quarter. That’s when they scored 25 points to clinch a 31–27 win in front of a packed crowd of 60,338 at Soldier Field.

“They wanted us,” he added on the Packers wanting to take down the Bears. “That’s what I heard. They wanted it. And they got it.”

Meanwhile, the game itself backed every word. Williams authored a comeback that now sits alone in franchise history. In fact, no Bears team ever erased a playoff deficit like this. Even more, it delivered his first career postseason win. By lifting his own play late, Williams flipped a nightmare into a celebration for the Monsters of the Midway.

Then came the numbers that told the rest. After trailing 21-3 at halftime, Chicago exploded for 28 points after the break, including 25 in the fourth quarter alone. Williams stayed aggressive, throwing for 361 yards while completing 24-of-48 passes.

And once the clock expired, he made sure Packers fans felt it with a playful twist. While on the Amazon post-game set, Williams, Moore, and rookie Colston Loveland jumped into the viral moment. They tossed on the now-famous cheese-grater hats, drawing loud cheers from the crowd still inside Soldier Field. To add to the disrespect, Williams even dropped the “Salt Bae” sprinkle.

Notably, Williams and Moore did the same after the Week 16 win over the Packers, a moment that even inspired the Baltimore Ravens to do the same a week later.

Overall, Williams is happy with how he and the team played, especially in the 2nd half.

Caleb Williams announced Bears as the “2nd-half team”

In the post-game conference, Caleb Williams did not sound surprised by their comeback. Instead, he sounded sure.

“It’s no fluke… It’s been proven for us to be a great second-half team. … If the game comes down to the final two minutes, I believe in us,” he said.

Before this game, Chicago had already done something the league had never seen. This marked the sixth time this season the Bears won after trailing in the final two minutes. No other team in NFL history has done that. And once again, this night followed the same script, with Williams right at the center of it.

Still, the road there was messy. Williams threw two touchdown passes, but only after battling through two costly first-half interceptions. However, those early mistakes faded fast. What mattered was that the Monsters of the Midway never folded. In fact, this comeback fit perfectly with a season built on late-game belief, following six fourth-quarter rallies during the regular season.

Next, the defining moment arrived. Down 27-24 with just 1:43 left, Williams stood tall. He dropped back and fired a clean 29-yard strike to DJ Moore. Moore slipped past the defender and walked into the end zone, turning Soldier Field into chaos.

Finally, perspective matters. This rally came close to the biggest comeback in franchise history, still held by the 20-point turnaround against the Cardinals in 2006. Of course, a playoff win is still just one step. Now, it is on Williams and the Bears to prove this second-half identity travels into next week.

