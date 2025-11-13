Caleb Williams Issues Warning to Vikings Defense as Ben Johnson Reveals Key to Offense’s Success

One year ago, the Chicago Bears had one of the least threatening offenses in football. Now, under Ben Johnson, that same group, led by Caleb Williams, has become the identity of the franchise. And Williams isn’t shy about reminding the Vikings of that, who line up across from him this week.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a recent press conference, Caleb Williams laid down exactly why the Vikings’ defense should be wary of their unit.

“We can score fast. We can march down and score in 13-play drives. We got some special talent on our side of the ball on offense,” Williams said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions DETROIT,MICHIGAN-SEPTEMBER 14: Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams 18 is seen during the first half of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, September 14, 2025 Detroit Michigan United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xJorgexLemusx originalFilename:lemus-chicagob250914_npZxK.jpg

It’s hard to argue with him. The Bears have gone from stagnant to explosive, climbing to seventh in points (26.6), third in total yards (390.1), second in rushing (147.3), and fifth in time of possession (31:08). That’s an insane turnaround considering where this group was a year ago.

And even when the offense hasn’t been clean, it’s been productive. Last week alone, Bears receivers dropped six passes, yet Chicago still finished with 220 passing yards and 171 on the ground. Williams, D’Andre Swift, Kyle Monangai, and a young receiver group led by Rome Odunze kept the Bears ahead of schedule all afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

This has become the pattern. Even when the defense springs a leak, the offense keeps them in it, and Williams keeps bailing them out late in the game. The Bears lead the league in big plays per game (8.67), and Williams has already stacked six fourth-quarter comebacks since last season, tied for the most in the NFL. He explained how he finds rhythm late.

“Defenses have kind shown you throughout the whole game what game plan they have for you. And you get into a rhythm, a flow towards the end of the game, and the mindset changes in the sense that you have no other option at that point than score and fight,” Williams added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

HC Ben Johnson analyzes offensive turnaround

After already surpassing last year’s win total, Ben Johnson has a clear sense of how far his team has come and why they’re positioned to take another step against Minnesota. The Bears’ head coach talked this week about the growth he’s seen across the unit.

“We’ve found out a lot about ourselves over the course of the season so far. We’re a different team than we were Week 1, and so is Minnesota. We’re running the ball a little bit crisper and cleaner. I think the backs have a better feel for what we’re asking them to do. The O-line is starting to gel. I think Caleb’s got a better understanding of what we’re getting done,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

That run game has taken shape quickly. The Bears have piled up 1,325 rushing yards through nine games, and the line has protected Williams well. He’s been sacked only 14 times, which feels like a luxury in a league where quarterbacks sometimes take seven in one game.

But just as much credit goes to Williams himself. His knack for slipping out of what should be certain sacks has saved drives all season, and his teammates recognize it.

“I don’t know how he does it. You look back and see the tape, and just the way he’s able to extend plays, get out of sacks that’s supposed to be sacks, and he turns it into something positive for us. I can’t say enough about the good job he’s doing right now for this offense,” running back D’Andre Swift said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He’ll need every bit of that escape ability this week. The Vikings’ pass rush has not been elite but it has been persistent, logging 24 sacks so far. And if Minnesota can’t get Caleb Williams down, the Bears’ offense has shown it can make them pay.