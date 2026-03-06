Caleb Williams & More Bid Farewell as DJ Moore Issues Statement After Bills Trade

Essentials Inside The Story The Bears traded DJ Moore and a 2026 5th-round pick to the Buffalo Bills

In exchange, Chicago received a 2026 2nd-round pick

The move clears $16.5 million in cap space for Chicago

Just as the connection between Caleb Williams and DJ Moore was hitting its stride, the Bears’ front office decided to pull the plug. The Bears’ front office traded Moore, along with a 2026 fifth-round pick, to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a 2026 second-rounder. Following the trade, Moore’s farewell from the Bears locker room not only included sweet messages from his former teammates but also a song to send a heartfelt message.

The Bears quarterback posted a highlight reel on his IG story revealing some of his favorite moments with Moore. Williams used “End of the Beginning” by Djo (Stranger Things actor Joe Keery). The song carries a strong Chicago connection, which made the tribute feel even more personal for the fans.

One part of the song goes: “You take the man out of the city, not the city out the man/You take the man out of the—/And when I’m back in Chicago, I feel it/Another version of me, I was in it/Oh, I wave goodbye to the end of beginning/Goodbye, goodbye.”

The track perfectly captured Caleb’s emotions as Moore may be leaving the Windy City, but the memories he built there will likely stay with him.

Caleb Williams and Moore only spent two seasons together, yet the chemistry was undeniable. During that stretch, the duo combined for 1,648 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Moreover, Moore became a reliable weapon late last season when Williams put together his breakout run. Because of that, many Bears fans at Soldier Field viewed the receiver as a key piece of the offense moving forward. But the front office had other plans.

However, Williams was not the only one showing love. As Moore shared his farewell post, teammates flooded the comments. Rome Odunze wrote, “Much love fam.” Meanwhile, Kevin Byard III dropped “💙🧡,” and tight end Colston Loveland reacted with a sad emoji. But the farewell didn’t just end there, as DJ Moore sent a message to his fans as well.

DJ Moore addresses Bears fans with an emotional message

Soon after the trade news broke, DJ Moore took a moment to speak directly to the people who supported him in the Windy City. On Thursday night, the former Chicago Bears receiver shared a heartfelt message on Instagram while saying goodbye to the Monsters of the Midway faithful.

“I Wanna Say Appreciate all the love and support the last three years,” Moore wrote on Instagram. “My family and I were proud to call this place home and this community has been unbelievable to us. We will miss you all.”

“To the fans, you all embraced me with open arms from my first day here. I gave my all every time I stepped on the field and hopefully I made you all proud with the way I performed. We have some unbelievable memories at Soldier Field and you all are a huge part of them!! To my Bears teammates, coaches and staff, I enjoyed going to work with you every day. I’ll miss seeing you all at Halas Hall. You all made me grateful every day to be a Chicago Bear!!”

Moore gave the Windy City plenty of unforgettable moments during his run with the team. In his first career playoff appearance in 2025, Moore caught the game-winning touchdown in Chicago’s 31-27 wild-card victory over the Packers. He then added another score the following week, even though the Bears fell 20-17 to the Rams in the divisional round.

Over time, Moore quietly built a strong statistical run in Chicago. Across three seasons with the Monsters of the Midway, he recorded 244 receptions for 3,012 yards and 20 touchdowns. His numbers dipped slightly in 2025 with 50 catches for 682 yards and six scores, yet his impact remained clear.

Moore now joins his third NFL team after stints with the Panthers and Bears.

In Buffalo, Moore joins Josh Allen and enters the 2026 season firmly in the Super Bowl conversation. If the chemistry clicks quickly, Moore could become the missing piece in that championship push.