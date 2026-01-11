brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Caleb Williams Responds to Lil Wayne’s Expletive-Laced Rant Against Bears After Packers’ Playoff Loss

ByUtsav Jain

Jan 11, 2026 | 9:49 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Caleb Williams Responds to Lil Wayne’s Expletive-Laced Rant Against Bears After Packers’ Playoff Loss

ByUtsav Jain

Jan 11, 2026 | 9:49 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

You know you’ve done something spectacular when you end up spitting rappers with your performance. That was the reality for Caleb Williams, the Chicago Bears quarterback who mounted a massive comeback against the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round to advance further. But Williams isn’t taking it lying down.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Lil Wayne drew eyebrows around the league with an expletive-filled comment when he saw the Bears decimate his team (the Packers). “We just loss a playoff game to a n**** w purple nails we fkn suk bear azz! Bare a**!!! We don’t deserve to be in the playoffs. Straight like that,” Lil Wayne shot off a tweet after the game. But Caleb Williams was ready with a cold response of his own.

Williams responded to the tweet with just two emojis and a shoutout to his squad: “❄🦸🏼‍♂️ #DABEARS”. But that was enough.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stay tuned, this story is developing…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved