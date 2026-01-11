Caleb Williams Responds to Lil Wayne’s Expletive-Laced Rant Against Bears After Packers’ Playoff Loss

You know you’ve done something spectacular when you end up spitting rappers with your performance. That was the reality for Caleb Williams, the Chicago Bears quarterback who mounted a massive comeback against the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round to advance further. But Williams isn’t taking it lying down.

Lil Wayne drew eyebrows around the league with an expletive-filled comment when he saw the Bears decimate his team (the Packers). “We just loss a playoff game to a n**** w purple nails we fkn suk bear azz! Bare a**!!! We don’t deserve to be in the playoffs. Straight like that,” Lil Wayne shot off a tweet after the game. But Caleb Williams was ready with a cold response of his own.

Williams responded to the tweet with just two emojis and a shoutout to his squad: “❄🦸🏼‍♂️ #DABEARS”. But that was enough.

Stay tuned, this story is developing…