Caleb Williams Sends Powerful Playoff Message to Bears Locker Room After Clearing Feelings on Ben Johnson’s Offense

Caleb Williams isn’t shying away from the moment as the Chicago Bears push toward the postseason. Even after a tough defeat against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17, Williams has made it clear that he will help his offense become more efficient as the Bears enter the playoffs.

“We’ll fight, and I think we’re a team to be reckoned with. And so I’m excited for this next game,” he said via Six Points Score’s post on X after a 42-38 defeat in Santa Clara.

“I’m excited to go back and watch this film and figure out how we can better, how we can put up more points, how we can be more efficient maybe on offense for moments like this cuz we may see this team again and we may see other offenses again that are very similar and things like that.”

While speaking to the press, Caleb Williams expressed excitement to see what comes next. Per Caleb, his team has proved its mettle. Meanwhile, his powerful message comes after he shares his honest take about Ben Johnson’s offense.

“We can hang with anybody and if our guys on the other side of the ball,” he said. “You know maybe, is having a tough day or so, we’ll be right there with them. Having their back. Just as they’ve done for us in a multitude of games,” he said.

His words reflected a group preparing for bigger moments ahead.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned.

