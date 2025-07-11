Caleb Williams Takes Permanent Decision After Bears QB’s Problematic Update

The Chicago Bears’ QB Caleb Williams‘s sweet off-field moments inspire the fans! For context, the man is fully devoted to his parents. Williams, known for his creative flair, from painted nails to custom outfits, never fails to honor his beloved guardian. He began painting his nails in high school to honor his mother, Dayna Price, a lifelong nail technician. He even painted “F*** Utah” on his nails in 2022 before the Pac-12 title game, for which he received backlash. Despite criticism, he continued the practice as a personal tradition, and now he has made a new decision to give a lifelong permanent tribute to his mom and dad.

Caleb Williams’ dad, Carl Williams, has long been seen as both protector and strategist. Carl is deeply involved in Caleb’s development, sometimes too involved, according to critics. But Caleb is clear, “They’re my best friends,” he remarked. And now, after years of showing love in subtle ways, Caleb has made it permanent. In his recent Instagram post, Caleb posted a host of images with a simple caption of hot cup of tea.

Among snapshots of his life, including his dog Supa (named after his nickname “Superman”), his favorite drink matcha, a photo of Kobe Bryant, and a clip of the Pentagon, stood his artistic expression of family. He first features the tattoo in a digital illustration created on an iPad using the Procreate app. And then he goes on to reveal a new tattoo on his left wrist that features the names “Carl” and “Dayna,” linked by a red heart.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CALEB WILLIAMS (@ayeeecaleb) Expand Post

AD

Lead NFL draft analyst Jacob Infante (@WCGridiron) confirmed Caleb Williams’ new tattoo honoring his parents. He tweeted, “#Bears QB Caleb Williams recently got a new tattoo on his left wrist with the names of his parents, per his IG.” Caleb Williams has never shied away from expressing his love for his parents. He often shows his tender side via his social side, including the moment when he reshared Cole Bennett’s post on X that reads, “…hug your mom more often.”

Caleb Williams values “raw emotion, being human, being myself.” He calls his mom the most important person in his life and his inspiration. After USC’s loss to Washington, he immediately found his parents, jumping into his mother’s arms. Caleb’s game-day ritual of painting his nails is a visual tribute to her. “My mom does nails… She’s done it my whole life. Nobody else does it. I just kinda like to do new things,” he said.

Not only for his mom, but his love and admiration for his dad caught the public eye many times before. He never fails to highlight his dad’s influence, his love, and support. And, he has also taken to defending him when reports suggested Carl asked NFL teams for ownership stakes and heavily managed Caleb’s branding and draft options. Caleb remarked, “No… I actually shut my Dad down quite a bit. He has ideas. He’s a smart man, and so I listen… but no, definitely a grown man.” Carl’s intentions, as Caleb emphasizes, come from love. “He cares so much about me and my future. All he wants is the best for me… We’ve been along this journey so long together.”

Carl even considered keeping Caleb at USC another year if the NFL team situation wasn’t favorable. It was a strategy compared to Peyton Manning’s decision to skip the 1997 draft to avoid the Jets. Carl surrounded Caleb with a PR team, media handlers, and health professionals, wanting the best for his son. Now, as he becomes the new face of the Bears franchise, Caleb has yet another problem to address.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Caleb Williams faces his biggest test

Despite a statistically strong rookie year with 3,541 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, just six interceptions, and an 87.8 passer rating, analysts and insiders have begun to highlight a concerning off-field issue pertaining to Caleb Williams. And that is his comportment and body language. According to a Sports Illustrated (Bear Digest) report, several former Bears coaches were “not overly thrilled” with Williams, particularly after his public admission that he watches film independently.

via Imago SPORTS-FBN-BEARS-WILLIAMS-TB Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams speaks after practice at Halas Hall on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Lake Forest, Illinois. Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS Lake Forest IL USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 143790330W BrianxCassellax krtphotoslive953519

They believe that he is somewhat focused on distancing himself from team preparation and coaching collaboration. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler also added to it, with issues regarding Williams’ body language, including slumped shoulders, eye rolls, and negative gestures, which were a concern across 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, there are signs of progress. Williams is responding well to new head coach Ben Johnson. As per reports, as he is building rapport during offseason programs. That’s why Williams once said about his coach, “He’s tough and I love him. He’s awesome. It’s great being around him….We hang out in his office, and we just have lunch sometimes, things like that.” Yet, the key question persists: can he find his way to collaborating, playing as a team?

As the Bears have focused on an improved offensive line with weapons like Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze, and D’Andre Swift, Williams’ bonding with the team can bring about Chicago’s success in 2025. FS1 analyst Danny Parkins claims that Williams is already better than Green Bay’s Jordan Love, just after season 1. Ultimately, Williams’ talent is not in question, but it is his temperament that can be the game-changer.