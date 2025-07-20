Chicago Bears Announce Unfortunate QB Injury as Caleb Williams Strongly Projected to Improve

Training camp just started, and the Chicago Bears already hit their first bump. On Saturday, the team placed veteran QB Case Keenum on the active/non-football injury list (NFI) with an undisclosed issue. The 37-year-old, who signed a one-year deal in April after missing 2024 with a foot injury, can return anytime once cleared. But for now, his competition with Tyson Bagent for the backup job is on hold. Keenum’s absence isn’t a crisis. But it’s a reminder of how thin the Bears’ QB room is behind Caleb Williams.

And let’s be real—all eyes are on Williams anyway. The 2024 No. 1 pick had a solid rookie year (3,500+ yards, 20 TDs, just 6 INTs) but somehow got labeled a “disappointment” because Jayden Daniels exploded in Washington. Now, with new offensive guru Ben Johnson (the architect of Detroit’s top-five attacks) calling plays, Williams has no excuses.

USA Today via Reuters Aug 1, 2024; Canton, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up before the game against the Houston Texans at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

“With an offensive-minded coach, better skill-position talent and a vastly improved line, Williams should be improved in 2025,” Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame wrote. Johnson’s track record backs that up—his Lions offenses ranked 4th, 3rd, and 2nd in scoring the past three years. Plus, Chicago spent the offseason stacking weapons and rebuilding the O-line to protect their franchise guy.

The bottom line? Keenum’s injury is a minor blip. The real story is whether Williams, with all this support, can silence the doubters and leap into the NFL’s elite. If he doesn’t, the Bears’ $200 million bet on him will start looking shaky.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned…