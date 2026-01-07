Bears’ Cole Kmet Vents True Feelings on Sister Dating Rival Packers’ Lukas Van Ness

As the Green Bay Packers take on the Chicago Bears in their upcoming NFC Wild Card matchup, the fixture creates an interesting predicament for Cole Kmet. The Windy City tight end will be locking horns against his sister, Frankie Kmet’s boyfriend, Lukas Van Ness, who plays defensive lineman for the Packers. When Kmet was asked by a reporter about who his sister was rooting for, he had quite the response.

“I don’t know, I don’t talk to her during Packer week,” Cole Kmet said. “So I’ll find out after the game… No, no, I’m kidding. Well, she did ask for tickets, and I just sent her the tickets, so I didn’t really respond to anything else besides that.”

Later, the tight end also asked why she had asked him for tickets instead of her boyfriend.

“They wanted the better seats, that’s why,” the TE said. “I had to help my sister out. No, all kidding aside, I usually find that out after the game. Usually, she’s happy to see both of us healthy and all that.”

