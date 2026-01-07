brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Bears’ Cole Kmet Vents True Feelings on Sister Dating Rival Packers’ Lukas Van Ness

ByAbhishek Sachin Sandikar

Jan 7, 2026 | 1:29 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Bears’ Cole Kmet Vents True Feelings on Sister Dating Rival Packers’ Lukas Van Ness

ByAbhishek Sachin Sandikar

Jan 7, 2026 | 1:29 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image
feature-image

As the Green Bay Packers take on the Chicago Bears in their upcoming NFC Wild Card matchup, the fixture creates an interesting predicament for Cole Kmet. The Windy City tight end will be locking horns against his sister, Frankie Kmet’s boyfriend, Lukas Van Ness, who plays defensive lineman for the Packers. When Kmet was asked by a reporter about who his sister was rooting for, he had quite the response.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I don’t know, I don’t talk to her during Packer week,” Cole Kmet said. “So I’ll find out after the game… No, no, I’m kidding. Well, she did ask for tickets, and I just sent her the tickets, so I didn’t really respond to anything else besides that.”

Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, the tight end also asked why she had asked him for tickets instead of her boyfriend.

“They wanted the better seats, that’s why,” the TE said. “I had to help my sister out. No, all kidding aside, I usually find that out after the game. Usually, she’s happy to see both of us healthy and all that.”

This is a developing story and will be updated soon…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved