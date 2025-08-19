Fans Give Backhanded Compliments to Caleb Williams After Bears Blew Out Buffalo Bills

Week 2 of the 2025 NFL Preseason witnessed the Chicago Bears’ impressive 38-0 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Soldier Field, Chicago. And a big part of the credit goes to second-year QB Caleb Williams. The game was his preseason debut and first under the new HC Ben Johnson. Johnson, who recently got some bold praise from the Bears’ owner, has undoubtedly turned heads with the new offensive system that he has orchestrated for the Bears.

The team piled up 528 yards and 31 first-downs and was successful on nine of 16 third-down conversions. And although Johnson’s offensive system noticeably helped the pack get there, he insisted it was the team’s efforts and not his techniques. He noted in a statement, “All night tonight it had nothing to do with scheme. It was all about our guys and how they wanted to play the game. We asked them to play clean football. That’s what I was most proud of.”

He also showed his satisfaction with William’s Sunday night performance, noting, “We didn’t have the best field position to get started there. So I thought those guys did a really nice job of marching it down the field. Caleb made a couple big-time throws to keep that drive going and some explosive plays there. It was good to see.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

William began the match with a seven-play, 92-yard drive and connected on a 36-yard touchdown pass to WR Olamide Zaccheaus. Before leaving the field to let QB Tyson Bagent enter the game after two series, Williams connected on six of 10 attempts for 130 yards and a touchdown, earning himself a 130.0 passer rating. Talking to the media after the game, the Bears QB noted, “I think it sets the tone for how we expect ourselves to go out there and play, and go out there and perform. It was extremely important.” Translation? Get ready to see Caleb Williams and the team change the franchise narrative this season.



ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Talking about the Bills, the performance they put out was “certainly not up to our standard,” per the team’s HC Sean McDermott. Bills’ Safety Cole Bishop and WR Joshua Palmer came back to the playing field after missing some time during the training camp because of injuries. Both Bishop and Palmer played 11 and 8 snaps against the Bears’ first-team offense. Though the HC didn’t call out any specific players, he added that he “wanted to see more from Buffalo’s second stringers, especially the defense, which struggled against Williams and Chicago’s first-string offense.” Even the Bills HC believes that Williams was “unaffected” and “was in a rhythm right away.” While the Bills community had a different take on Caleb’s game.

Bills fans lash out at Caleb Williams and Co.

The Bears’ win put them right in the center of the spotlight. And as expected, their 38-0 win over the Bills did not sit well with the Bills Mafia. Much to no one’s surprise, the fans became keyboard warriors as soon as the game ended and kept throwing shade at the Bears Nation. And, it’s safe to say that most of them were pretty brutal in reminding everyone that it’s the regular-season glory that matters, not the preseason in the end.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Throwing some serious shade at Bears supporters, one person noted on X, “Look how hyped Bears fans are for preseason. You know who else won a bunch of preseason games? The 2008 Lions.” Back in 2008, the invincible-in-preseason Detroit Lions became the first NFL team to lose all matches in a 16-game regular season, proving that no matter how well you play in the preseason, regular-season wins are what everyone remembers. In an attempt to prove the Bears’ achievement “meaningless,” another X user wrote, “The whole game the Bears played against backups.” The Buffalo Bills’ starters certainly would have given the Bears a tougher competition on the field, but a win is still a win, right?

Some fans even tried to encourage the winning team through comments dripping with sarcasm, as one said, “Champions of the offseason once again.” Proving the Bears’ history of getting hype before the regular season and then failing to deliver. Another X post read, “Preseason Bears are invincible,” while one hater posted, “Bears are currently 6-0 in the preseason.” Though subtle, the emphasis on “preseason” in these comments couldn’t go unnoticed. Now, it’s up to Chicago to change the preseason winner narrative around once and for all and shut down the haters.