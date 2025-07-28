Fiery Caleb Williams Dispute Breaks Out at ESPN as Ben Johnson Tears Bears QB Down Mentally

Caleb Williams’ last season was a mixture of highs and lows with 3,541 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and only 6 interceptions. Not bad for a rookie. But now, heading into a fresh season with a brand-new playbook, the pressure’s building in Chicago. Adam Hoge recently reported that during a red-zone 7-on-7 drill, Williams didn’t complete a single pass out of five attempts, and that’s not even the biggest headline. Bears head coach Ben Johnson just made some pointed comments that stirred up a fiery debate across ESPN. So, what’s really happening with the Bears’ golden child?

How is the coaching staff tapping into Caleb Williams’s head? Why is ESPN split? What does this truly mean for the future of the Bears? Media directed all the questions straight-up towards these two people: Williams and Johnson.

Ben Johnson didn’t sugarcoat a thing. When talking about Williams’ offseason development, he said, “There really isn’t a ton of carryover from what he was asked to do… We’re asking him to be a little bit more structured in terms of the play calls… There’s a lot more going on mentally than probably there’s ever been for him.” The translation comes down to Caleb Williams starting from scratch.

The Bears’ offense under Johnson and new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron is far more structured and demanding. At USC and last season, Williams did really well in fast-paced offenses that use the shotgun formation a lot. Now, he’s expected to master under-center snaps, pre-snap shifts, layered progressions, and multiple play-call adjustments. Essentially, the full NFL quarterback package for the Bears.

Johnson admitted that all this mental processing is slowing Caleb Williams down. “He’s playing a little bit slower than what he’s capable of,” he added. The new HC also pointed out that once the game starts to “slow down” mentally, Williams’ elite physical ability will take over. Until then? It’s a steep learning curve. That blunt analysis sent ESPN into full-on debate mode. Dan Orlovsky defended Williams, pointing to Jared Goff’s arc under Ben Johnson in Detroit. “He has to erase a decade’s worth of habits,” Orlovsky explained. “It’s not going to click in September, and that’s okay.” Orlovsky reminded fans that Goff’s footwork and mental discipline took years to refine, and this stuff doesn’t happen overnight.

Bart Scott, however, had smoke for both Caleb and Ben Johnson. “Why are we making this all about Caleb?” he asked. “Just hand off the ball, use play action, play to your defense. Why can’t he be successful with that?” Then he shifted the blame: “I hate these system coaches that can’t adjust to their players. It’s Johnson’s job to meet him halfway,” he said, criticizing Johnson for forcing Williams into uncomfortable territory instead of leaning into shotgun-based concepts where he thrives.

Now, what’s happening at the training camp? So far, the results haven’t been pretty. CBS Sports reported that Williams looked “out of sorts” during early practices and threw back-to-back interceptions on Day 2. You wouldn’t expect that from a No. 1 overall pick labeled a “generational talent.” But Ben Johnson says it’s all part of the learning process. Once the cognitive overload wears off, he thinks the true Caleb will appear. But fans haven’t seen a player, once compared to Patrick Mahomes, display this kind of indecision.

New Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson greets quarterback Caleb Williams before being introduced on Jan. 22, 2025, at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Illinois.

To be fair, the Bears knew what they were getting into. The Spun reported that Johnson said, “There’s a lot more going on mentally than probably ever has been for him,” and that Williams’ development may look slow at first, but it’s intentional.

How will Caleb Williams meet the Bears’ expectations this season?

As if all that mental stress wasn’t enough, Ben Johnson has now set a statistical goal: complete 70% of your passes this season. Yes, really. That’s a big ask. In 2024, Williams completed 62.5% of his throws, according to Pro Football. He’s transitioning through 8 points in a brand new system, and he’s still adjusting to it. Johnson admitted up front it’s a reach, via Windy City Gridiron, “It’s one we’re going to strive for.” But when you’re also asking a quarterback to change how he plays, from shotgun and tempo to under-center footwork. It’s fair to question whether the bar is too high.

And here’s the kicker: during his entire college career, Williams took only eight total snaps under center. That’s it. Eight. Orlovsky noted, “He ranked 29th out of 32 QBs in QBR when playing under center last year.” So, we’re not just talking about refinement, we’re talking about building from the ground up. Outside of Halas Hall, fans have expectations of their own. Chi Sports Nation summed it up: “Bears fans are hoping to see Williams improve his composure, awareness, and command of the offense, not just flashy plays.” The highlights are great, but what Chicago wants is a quarterback who can manage games, avoid sacks, and throw the ball away when necessary.

That’s especially important considering last year’s numbers: Williams rushed for 489 yards but also lost 466 yards due to sacks. That’s a net of just 23 rushing yards. So, what’s the bottom line? The coaches expect a lot, the quarterback is learning a new system, and the fans really want to see wins. So, whether he keeps playing well or not may come down to one thing. How fast can he think and make decisions?