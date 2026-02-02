Front Office Puts Caleb Williams on Notice as Bears QB’s Offense Suffers Major Setback

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The 2025 season looked like everything the Chicago Bears hoped it would be with Caleb Williams under center. He set the franchise single-season record for passing yards, the offense finished inside the top 10, and the Bears claimed the division. And now, heading into next season, the front office wants more from Williams.

General manager Ryan Poles made it clear that the next phase of Williams’ development will not be optional.

“Coach is going to challenge him to be more efficient with operation and completions,” Poles said of Williams’ growth, via Ben Devine.

He also added that Williams must become “more vocal” as a leader.

Not many offenses operated better overall than the Bears in 2025. Williams posted a 90.1 passer rating, threw for 3,942 yards, and finished with 27 touchdowns against just 7 interceptions in 17 games.

Still, the frustration came on the easy plays. Too often, basic throws were missed, leaving them staring at 2nd or 3rd-and-long far more than they wanted. Because of that, many promising drives stalled out and ended in punts, making fast starts a recurring challenge at Soldier Field. Stringing completions together might not be flashy, but it is the backbone of a top-notch offense. Of course, not all the blame falls on Williams.

Chicago also ranked among the league leaders in wide receiver drops, which quietly sabotaged rhythm and timing. Advanced metrics suggest his completion rate should have been closer to 65%. That number, however, still falls short of what offensive coordinator Ben Johnson wants. His target is 70%, according to reporter Erik Lambert.

Because of that, Poles has no doubt the two will spend the entire offseason working to correct the issue. Still, while the front office is pushing for growth, the Bears’ offense has now suffered a major setback that complicates those plans.

Offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is leaving the Bears

The Baltimore Ravens landed their new offensive coordinator in Declan Doyle, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. For the Chicago Bears, though, the move immediately felt like a gut punch, especially for Caleb Williams. Doyle spent last season running Chicago’s offense under Ben Johnson, helping the Bears finish ninth in points scored and sixth in yards gained.

Notably, it marked the first time since 2013 that the franchise cracked the top 10 in both categories, which is why this exit stings so much in the Windy City. Doyle played a major role in that.

After finishing as the league’s worst offense in 2024, Chicago surged to No. 6 this past season. The Bears averaged 25.9 points per game in 2025 (ranking ninth). By comparison, they managed just 18.2 points per game the year before, ranking 28th. Because of that jump, Bears fans at Soldier Field quickly saw Doyle as a key piece of the turnaround.

However, before his rise in Chicago, Doyle quietly built his resume elsewhere. He entered the league in 2019 as an offensive assistant under Sean Payton with the New Orleans Saints. He stayed in that role through the 2022 season. After that, he reunited with Payton again, serving as the Denver Broncos tight end coach from 2023 to 2024.

Now, as one of the league’s most respected young offensive minds heads to Charm City, the loss feels even heavier. With Caleb Williams thriving under his guidance, replacing Doyle will not be easy. As a result, Bears fans are left wondering how the offense responds without one of its driving forces.