The Chicago Bears pulled off one of their biggest wins of the season on Thanksgiving, but the sight of Colston Loveland being carted off the field threatened to overshadow the 39-35 victory over the Detroit Lions. Losing their leading tight end for the remainder of the season would have been a major setback for an offense chasing the NFC’s top seed. Friday’s update, however, gave Chicago some reason to breathe easier.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Colston Loveland is week-to-week with a knee injury,” the Bears announced on X on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport also offered an encouraging update, reporting that Loveland is expected to return this season. The tight end is still awaiting a second opinion on his left knee, but the possibility of having him back before the playoffs is significant news for Chicago.

Loveland suffered the injury with 6:15 remaining in the first quarter against Detroit. He was blocking for running back D’Andre Swift on a two-yard run when Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez rolled into his left leg.

ADVERTISEMENT

Loveland initially managed to get off the field and visited the medical tent. He was later taken to the locker room on a cart with a towel over his head.

Fan Ranker Live · 9,616 votes Which NFL fan base is the most loyal? The fans' top 3 1 Green Bay Packers Loyalty score 92 Upvote Downvote 2 Chicago Bears Loyalty score 75 Upvote Downvote 3 Denver Broncos Loyalty score 88 Upvote Downvote Fans are weighing in on this one See the full top 32 →

The Bears ruled him out shortly after the second quarter began. Head coach Ben Johnson had little information to share after the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nope, don’t know yet, no,” Johnson said. “We’ll find out.”

The initial diagnosis is a knee sprain, according to Rapoport. However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter had reported that Chicago has made no decision on placing Loveland on injured reserve while the tight end sought another medical opinion. A move to IR would sideline him for at least four games, making Week 17 against Detroit the earliest possible return.

ADVERTISEMENT

That is still a considerable absence for a player who has become an important part of Caleb Williams’ offense. Loveland has 41 receptions for 397 yards and three touchdowns through 11 games.

And considering Chicago has already lost a player at the position since Cole Kmet suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 7 against the New England Patriots, Loveland was left to shoulder a larger share of the workload. With both tight ends potentially unavailable, rookie Sam Roush and veteran Stephen Carlson could be asked to take on bigger roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

They gave Johnson a promising response against Detroit. Roush caught all five of his targets for 31 yards, while Carlson caught two important first-down receptions during Chicago’s second-quarter touchdown drive. Johnson was pleased with what he saw from both players.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence in [Roush] as a blocker,” the coach said, adding that the rookie had also become a security blanket for Williams. He also praised Carlson’s reliability, saying the veteran “doesn’t miss a beat.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Williams also backed his remaining tight ends after the game. The quarterback said the team would rely on its next-man-up approach and expressed confidence in the players who stepped in against Detroit.

Chicago will have some time to adjust before its next game. The Bears host the Jacksonville Jaguars on December 6, allowing Roush and Carlson to prepare for potentially expanded roles.

At 9-2, the Bears are in a strong position in the NFC North and have bigger ambitions for the postseason. Loveland’s absence would still hurt, particularly with Kmet already sidelined.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Friday’s week-to-week designation and the hope of a return later this season offer a welcome change from the uncertainty surrounding him when he left Ford Field.