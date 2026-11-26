Rome Odunze has been a steady presence in the Chicago Bears‘ passing game, even if his recent numbers have not been eye-catching. He caught four passes for 45 yards in Sunday’s win over the New Orleans Saints, giving him exactly four receptions in each of his last four games. Now, the third-year receiver is preparing for a much bigger clash against a Detroit Lions team that could take sole possession of the NFC North lead with a Thanksgiving victory.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Odunze expects the divisional rivalry to bring plenty of intensity at Ford Field.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s gonna be intense. There is always a lot of emotions, I feel like when we play the Lions or any divisional opponent,” Odunze said on the Schultz Report on Wednesday. “….It’s got some fire in us for sure. It’s gonna be a bloodbath.”

The matchup has all the ingredients for a physical contest. Chicago and Detroit enter Week 12 with identical 8-2 records, and the winner will move into first place in the NFC North.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bears have won five straight games, while the Lions have put together a six-game winning streak. Both teams are also among the hottest in the league, making Thursday’s meeting one of the biggest games of the regular season so far.

Fan Ranker Live · 5,499 votes Which NFL fan base is the most loyal? The fans' top 3 1 Green Bay Packers Loyalty score 92 Upvote Downvote 2 Chicago Bears Loyalty score 75 Upvote Downvote 3 Denver Broncos Loyalty score 88 Upvote Downvote Fans are weighing in on this one See the full top 32 →

Odunze will be an important part of Chicago’s effort to keep that run going. He has recorded 16 catches for 261 yards and a touchdown on 22 targets over his last four outings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although rookie Zavion Thomas led the Bears in receiving yards against New Orleans with a 40-yard catch, Odunze remains one of Caleb Williams’ key options alongside Luther Burden III and tight end Colston Loveland.

Burden has led Chicago in receiving this season, entering the game with 51 catches for 654 yards and four touchdowns. Williams, meanwhile, has won all six games he has started and finished this year. He will need to keep that consistency against a Detroit defense that has tightened up considerably, allowing an average of 14.4 points over its last five games.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lions have managed that improvement despite losing linebacker Jack Campbell and pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson. The return of safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph has helped strengthen the secondary, giving Detroit more options against Chicago’s young receiving group.

The Bears will also have to account for a dangerous offense on the other side. Jared Goff has thrown for 2,716 yards and 20 touchdowns, while Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams give him two major threats downfield. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs may be the biggest concern. He leads the league with 1,502 yards from scrimmage and 15 total touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chicago’s defense has found another gear since acquiring Jeffery Simmons from Tennessee. Simmons has recorded five sacks in three games with the Bears. His ability to disrupt Goff and limit Gibbs could prove just as important as Williams’ connection with Odunze.

With both teams chasing the division lead and carrying lengthy winning streaks into Thanksgiving, Odunze’s description of the matchup may not be far off.