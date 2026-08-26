Bears HC Ben Johnson Fails to Provide Clarity Over LT Role Despite Joe Thuney’s Demands

At a time when most NFL franchises are set for the 2026 season, the 2025 NFC North champions are still struggling to find a Left Tackle to bolster their already formidable offensive line. The 2025 season witnessed the Chicago Bears opt for a four-player rotation at the position, which eventually meant 3x All-Pro Left Guard Joe Thuney filled in at tackle in the divisional round of the playoffs. And yet, in a recent statement, head coach Ben Johnson was unable to show clarity about the LT position on the Bears roster.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Bears went into training camp with the LT position as a big concern, and the situation remains the same with the Week 1 opening fixture of the 2026 NFL season against the Carolina Panthers on September 13 closer than ever. With 2 preseason games done (the Bears are 1-1 in the 2026 preseason), Ben Johnson admitted to not having a clear idea or plan for who starts at Left Tackle and being unable to provide his All-Pro Left Guard clarity. But also suggested that this situation makes the upcoming joint team practice with the Tennessee Titans and their final preseason game against the same opponents all the more important.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s still an ongoing spot. It’s a hot spot for us. Obviously, we talk about it almost every time I’m up here, and yet I don’t know that we are 100 percent sold on who that guy is going to be for Carolina yet. We’re going to still work through it. That’s where today is going to be huge for us. Thursday is going to be huge for us. And Saturday is going to be huge for us as well.

Guess the Team NameDrop 500 / 500 pts Clue 1 of 5 Record book This franchise holds the NFL record for most Super Bowl appearances without winning. Your answer Guess whenever you want — the fewer clues you open, the more points you keep. 500 points if you solve it now

“I think Joe would like some clarity on who he can build a rapport with. It’s been a little bit of a revolving door. He’s a pro’s pro, and he’s willing to do everything, but you want five guys playing as one. We’ll go as long as we need to figure out who those five are, but at the same time, the sooner we can make that decision, the sooner they can gel as a unit as well. Last year it took us until the bye week before we started clicking as an offensive line and the run game came alive the way we wanted. I think he’s doing a great job. The communication is a huge piece of it,” Ben Johnson stated at a press conference on Tuesday, August 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2025, the Bears OL was amongst the best in the league and played a major part in their NFC North-winning 11-7 record. After a disastrous performance in 2024 that saw them concede 68 sacks, the Bears OL unit cut that number down to just 24. They entered the 2025 season ranked as the 4th-best OL per PFF in 2025. In 2026, Sharp Football Analysis ranked them 6th in the NFL. All this despite no name fixed at LT.

Last season, Braxton Jones started at the position for the first four games, with Theo Benedet as the early-season rotation. When Jones was put on the Bears’ IR, Benedet took over as starter, but rookie 2nd-round pick Ozzy Trapilo took over once Benedet himself got injured. 4-time Pro Bowler Joe Thuney covered for Trapilo(who suffered a torn patellar tendon in the postseason) in the NFC Divisional Round game vs the LA Rams, with Jordan McFadden playing in Thuney’s natural position.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, Braxton Jones has been taking the most reps with the first team(also started the 1st preseason game), with Benedet replacing him in the 2nd preseason game. Trapilo is on his way back from the injury he suffered last season, per Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper. However, amidst all this, Ben Johnson is well aware of how Thuney feels, as the latter has subtly outlined his thoughts on the LT position.

“Regardless of who’s in there, I try to communicate as well as I can. I try to get the run fits as consistent as I can so it feels the same for everybody. Then it’s just trying to be on the same page with what each play (calls for) and with each player there next to me,” Joe Thuney said after the Bears preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bears HC Ben Johnson will hope the offensive line takes a step in the positive direction as he enters season two with Chicago. And Joe Thuney’s partner on the left side, whoever it might be, will play a huge part in that.