Bears’ HC Ben Johnson Reveals Caleb Williams’ Biggest Switch-Up After Years of Goofy Display

Caleb Williams has never exactly been known to keep things ordinary. Right from his colorful style and playful nature, he brought with him from USC to Chicago, the quarterback was known for his unfiltered personality. But somewhere between the jokes and the spotlight, something appears to have shifted. And Ben Johnson did not fail to notice.

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According to HC Ben Johnson, there has been a transformation in Caleb Williams’ approach to his daily responsibilities. He has seen the quarterback become more deliberate and demanding of himself heading into his third NFL season. His maturity has increased in understanding what his role means to the Chicago Bears.

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“I’ve seen a very composed person every time he steps into the building. This guy might have had a little bit of goofy to him a year ago, and I use that term with love. Now you just see a more serious player and intent every time I’m around him, and I think his teammates feel that as well,” said HC Ben Johnson to the media, Tuesday.

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“He’s getting to the practice field early. He’s making sure his part is taken care of. He’s warmed up. He’s ready to go. He’s staying after with the guys after practice… Um, and so he’s taken a lot of pride in his approach right now.”

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In a video posted by NFL insider Ari Meirov on X, Johnson highlighted Williams’ preparation, punctuality, and willingness to stay on the field with teammates. Last year, during the start of this QB and coach duo, Johnson would always side-eye Williams whenever he got distracted easily.

Now that same quarterback has become more focused once practice begins, with fewer distractions than Johnson noticed a year ago.

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His comment also shed light on what may have been missed during the QB’s rookie season. Under previous HC Matt Eberflus, the Bears were criticized for failing to provide Williams with enough stability.

Johnson was frustrated with mistakes in practices that went unchecked, including those of Williams under the previous Bears coaching staff. Although Williams entered Chicago as the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick, the coach strongly felt that they should have treated him like a rookie without any presumptions.

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Williams finished the 2024 season with 3,541 passing yards and 20 touchdowns, but the Bears endured a 5-12 record and eventually moved from Eberflus during the season. But Johnson’s arrival changed that equation.

In 2025, Williams led the league with six fourth-quarter comebacks, recording 3,942 yards and 27 touchdowns. This provided the Bears with proof that his development was moving in the right direction.

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Even GM Ryan Poles described his first season under Johnson as a phase when QB was “white-knuckling” his way through the process, while noting that Williams has found the freedom and joy in his game.

This year, Williams is adamant about taking his game to the next level as he gets sharper under Johnson’s offense. He has been hard on himself and has reached a point where if things don’t go his way, he won’t hesitate to get them off. But this doesn’t mean that he has abandoned his personality.

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“I’m going to laugh, I’m going to joke, I’m going to be goofy, I’m going to have fun. But my maturity level has gone up in understanding…What I’m doing for the organization,” said Williams.

The QB will still have fun, but the Bears now need maturity to take another step forward on the field. Williams is approaching a point where his performance and leadership will shape the franchise’s long-term quarterback plans.

The Bears enter the 2026 season as the ruling NFC North champion, with their QB’s development as a major reason for optimism, opening their season on September 13 on the road against the Carolina Panthers.