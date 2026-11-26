The Chicago Bears entered Thanksgiving with a chance to take control of the NFC North, but their offense suffered an early blow against the Detroit Lions. Colston Loveland, one of Caleb Williams’ most reliable targets this season, was forced out of the divisional showdown after appearing to injure his knee in the first quarter. The setback leaves Chicago short-handed at a position that was already dealing with a season-ending absence.

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“#Bears TE Colston Loveland has already been ruled out for the rest of the game with a knee injury,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on X on Thursday.

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Loveland’s injury came during Chicago’s second offensive possession. He was blocking on a two-yard run by D’Andre Swift when Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske drove him backward, and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez rolled up on the back of his leg at the end of the play.

Loveland struggled to get off the field, visited the medical tent, and was eventually carted to the locker room with a towel over his head. CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson also reported that he was in tears.

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The tight end had already endured a difficult opening drive. After catching a five-yard pass from Williams, Loveland lost the ball when Lions defensive end Derrick Moore punched it out.

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Detroit recovered the fumble, ending Chicago’s promising possession. His knee injury on the following drive made an already frustrating start considerably worse.

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Loveland’s absence could have a significant impact on head coach Ben Johnson’s offense, particularly because Cole Kmet is already out for the season with a knee injury. Kmet underwent surgery after getting hurt against the New England Patriots in Week 7, leaving Loveland with a larger role in Chicago’s passing game and blocking schemes.

The former Michigan standout entered Thursday’s matchup with 40 receptions for 392 yards and three touchdowns through 10 games. He ranked second on the team in catches and receiving touchdowns, and third in receiving yards. His production had made him an important option for Williams, especially in an offense that uses multiple tight ends.

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With both Loveland and Kmet unavailable, rookie Sam Roush and veteran Stephen Carlson are the only healthy tight ends left for Chicago. Roush, a third-round pick in 2026, had six catches for 75 yards entering the game.

Carlson, meanwhile, had not recorded an NFL reception since 2020. The Bears may have to lean more heavily on their wide receivers, including Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III, while adjusting the personnel packages Johnson prefers to use.

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The injury also adds to Chicago’s list of absences. Running back Roschon Johnson, cornerback Kyler Gordon, and safety Elijah Hicks had already been ruled out before kickoff. Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson and linebacker D’Marco Jackson were listed as questionable.

For now, the Bears have only confirmed a left knee injury and ruled Loveland out of Thursday’s game. There is no official diagnosis or timetable for his return, so the extent of the damage remains unknown. Any suggestion that he will miss additional games would be premature.

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That uncertainty matters for a Chicago team with major ambitions this season. The Bears and Lions entered Thanksgiving tied at 8-2, with the winner set to move into sole possession of first place in the NFC North.

Chicago had also won five consecutive games heading into Detroit, making the matchup a major test of its divisional credentials.

Loveland’s absence takes away a valuable piece of that attack at a crucial moment. With Kmet already sidelined and the team relying on inexperienced depth at tight end, Johnson now faces a difficult adjustment as the Bears pursue the division lead.