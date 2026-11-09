“I Could Throw 100 Picks”: Caleb Williams Unfazed After Throwing Career-High Four Interceptions Against Buccaneers

While a four-interception game in the modern NFL is a rarity, the Chicago Bears enjoyed a rollercoaster ride on Sunday night as third-year quarterback Caleb Williams turned in a career-high four interceptions. Despite the turnovers, Cairo Santos hit a walk-off field goal to give Chicago a wild 27-24 Week 9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Chicago jumped out to a 17-3 lead behind Williams, who threw touchdowns to both Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III.

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However, things took a turn for the worse as Williams admitted to reporters in his post-game interview that he was frustrated with his mistakes.

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“It’s frustrating. Two of them tried to be throwaways, one of them I made a dumb decision, and then the last one got tipped up in the air,” Williams told the reporters, via SI’s Gene Chamberlain. “I worked my tail off to be in this position. I’ll never not throw the ball. I could throw 100 picks in one game. If it comes down to it, I’m going to throw that pass that I threw to Colston, or if it’s a tighter window, I’m going to rip it in there. That’s who I am. I don’t get gun shy. That’s not me. That’s not my identity. And with that, I’m going to keep ripping it and keep ripping it.”

Chicago had not won a game where its QB had thrown four interceptions since Todd Collins did it against Carolina back in October 2010, but still managed to win. They had also not overcome a five-turnover game since the ‘Miracle in the Desert’ in 2006. Williams had thrown just four interceptions in his entire 2021 season at Oklahoma and just 13 in his first two seasons in the NFL.

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Despite everything going wrong for him, Williams remained unfazed and refused to back down.

Tampa Bay’s aggressive blitzing meant Williams could only muster up 22 yards and three interceptions against the blitz in nine possessions. But Williams was not fazed and said he had to be the solution to the problems.

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“They’re going to keep going until we stop it… When it does happen, I have to be the big eraser.” Williams made it clear that he will never stop attacking downfield, adding, “I’m going to throw until I can’t throw anymore.”

Williams said he had been in similar situations before, recalling three interceptions in a game while playing against Notre Dame in college. He had also been through tough periods in his high school career, which made him more determined.

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“I’ve been through it. I’m happy that I’ve been through it. I’m not going to get gunshy. I’m going to find ways to get better,” Williams said.

In the final minute of the game, Williams stepped up and hit second-year tight end Colston Loveland for a 38-yard gain to set up Cairo Santos for the walk-off kick. It was his eighth career regular-season comeback and the first time since Jared Goff did it for Detroit in 2024 that a QB has won a game after throwing four or more interceptions.

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Chicago was able to overcome five turnovers thanks to a dominant defensive performance. The Bears held Tampa Bay to 2-of-12 on third-down conversions and only gave up three points from Williams’ three first-half INTs. Jaylon Johnson made the difference, returning an interception from Baker Mayfield 67 yards for a touchdown.

Williams praised the special teams and defense for keeping Chicago in the game.

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“Shout out to the special teams, shout out to the defense,” Williams said. “Those boys played a hell of a game today. They made big plays when momentum plays happened. They went 2 for 12 on third downs, and they made two interceptions.”

Tight end Colston Loveland echoed that appreciation, saying, “Any time we can get a win with five turnovers, that’s huge. We probably shouldn’t have won that, but the resilience and everyone playing to the final end whistle, it means a lot for sure, and we came through when we really needed it.”

Ben Johnson added that the offense practiced two-minute situations every week to prepare them for high-pressure situations.

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The 27-24 win sees Chicago improve to 7-2 on the season and put them at the top of the competitive NFC North heading into their Week 10 bye. Having two weeks off means Williams and the coaching staff can look at the film and improve communication issues when facing heavy pressure to make sure they overcome these issues before the playoffs.