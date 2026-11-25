Few quarterbacks in NFL history endured a more punishing rookie role than Chicago Bears signal-caller Caleb Williams. He spent his debut campaign in 2024 picking himself up off the turf for 68 instances. That’s about the third-most sacks taken in a single season in league history. Two years later, with head coach Ben Johnson at the helm and a rebuilt offensive front keeping him upright, Williams is steering an 8-2 powerhouse riding a five-game winning streak.

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But when a teammate asked the mic’d-up quarterback to tell a story during Sunday’s 21-13 Week 11 victory over the New Orleans Saints, Williams couldn’t resist delivering a tongue-in-cheek reminder of his rookie trauma while thanking his current blockers for keeping his jersey clean.

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“Do I have a story? Well, one time in my life, I got sacked 68 times,” Williams said when a teammate asked him for a story while he was mic’d up during the Week 11 game. “So, this just shows my appreciation for you all. I really appreciate you all for being here and supporting me.”

Caleb Williams’ rookie season with the Bears in 2024 exposed concerns beyond the team’s offensive scheme. While he showed an ability to escape pressure, his decision-making and accuracy remained inconsistent. He ranked 11th among 40 qualifying quarterbacks in completion rate over expected under pressure, but his 44% completion rate on pressured throws ranked among the NFL’s lowest.

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Williams was pressured on 36% of his dropbacks and took a sack on 28% of those plays. Yet, Pro Football Focus ranked Chicago’s offensive line ninth in pass blocking, raising questions about how much responsibility Williams shared for the sacks. Jayden Daniels, who faced a nearly identical pressure rate in Washington, took 21 fewer sacks.

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The issue also appeared during Williams’ final season at USC in 2023, when he was sacked on 24% of his pressured plays, up from 15% in 2022. While Chicago’s system and protection had their shortcomings, Williams’ rookie campaign suggested that avoiding sacks and making quicker decisions were areas he needed to improve.

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This year, Williams has shown clear growth in getting the ball out fast and working through progressions. Behind a revamped line anchored by veterans like Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, the Bears allowed just two sacks against New Orleans on Sunday. Even though Saints defensive coordinator Brandon Staley dialed up heavy blitz packages that tested Chicago’s interior protection, Williams had enough time to set up a 16-0 lead in the second quarter of the game.

Williams completed 15-of-23 passes for 181 yards and scored two touchdowns. But he also threw an interception. Even though Williams helped the Bears secure an early lead over the Saints, the Bears couldn’t touch the end zone in their remaining possessions.

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Nevertheless, the Bears gained a total of 311 yards. Worst of all, the Bears managed to score only five points after halftime. Needless to say, the quarterback acknowledged the missed opportunities in the post-game press conference.

“I think we can be a lot better,” Williams said bluntly after the game. “I think there was opportunity for a lot of points out there, whether it’s us being on the same page, us being efficient running and efficient passing. And so, yeah, I think there was a lot more that we left out there, and that we can be better at this next week coming up.”

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“Putting up how many points we put up today, with how the defense played, I know we put up 13 points off of turnovers, and so being able to have that is great. But no, not satisfied.”

Fortunately for Williams, Chicago’s defense more than picked up the slack. Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons dominated the line of scrimmage with three sacks. Meanwhile, Montez Sweat, Clark Phillips III, and Cam Lewis each added one apiece to rack up six total sacks.

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Combined with a Dillon Thieneman interception and a forced fumble by Clark Phillips (recovered by Austin Booker), the Bears preserved their best 10-game start since their 2006 Super Bowl run.

For now, the Bears are focusing on the Week 12 Thanksgiving Day game against the 8-2 Detroit Lions. Williams’ chemistry with his offensive line and hunger to clean up the second-half execution certainly gives the Chicago fans a reason to believe that the best is still ahead.