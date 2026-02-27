Indiana Governor Reveals Why Angered Chicago Bears Fans Shouldn’t Be Too Broken Up About Leaving Illinois

Essentials Inside The Story
- The Bears' looming move across state lines has sparked backlash
- Indiana's governor is making a bold pitch to win over frustrated Chicago fans
- Officials argue the new location could actually be more convenient
With news of the Chicago Bears moving to Indiana making the rounds, their fans have been unhappy with the franchise’s decision. This apprehension stems from the long-standing rivalry between the states of Indiana and Illinois, where the Bears are based. But with the relocation more or less confirmed, Indiana Governor Mike Braun has issued a statement to Bears fans explaining why they should embrace this move instead of criticizing it.
“I think when it comes to that whole idea of how you’re gonna acclimate. I mean, you’ve already done the timing,” Mike Braun said during his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show during the NFL Combine. “It’s going to be easier to probably get down there for most of the current Bear fans, and it would be fighting your way up through traffic to get to Arlington Heights.”
“There’s a lot of room in Hammond..
It’s probably gonna be easier for Bears fans to get there than it is to get to Arlington Heights” @GovBraun #PMSLive https://t.co/NdmkJXa5j2 pic.twitter.com/SSUlh7265S
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 26, 2026
With these comments, Braun highlights one of the biggest reasons why Chicago fans should prefer their new stadium in Indiana, as the proposed arena in Hammond is approximately 5 to 8 miles closer to downtown Chicago than the site in Arlington Heights. Wolf Lake is located roughly 19–22 miles from downtown, as it sits directly on the Illinois-Indiana state line. On the other hand, Arlington Park is roughly 25–30 miles northwest of the Windy City.
While the distance remains a significant factor, the lawmakers in Indiana believe that with this move, the larger surrounding region in its entirety will not only receive a world-class sporting arena but also access to large-scale global events, along with growth across various avenues.
“This investment will bring jobs, economic development, population growth, tourism, new tax revenue, and new businesses,” House Speaker Todd Huston said, as per WTHR, after Mike Braun signed the Senate Bill 27 to create the framework to build the new Bears stadium. ” It will be a catalyst for the growth across the entire Northwest Indiana corridor, revitalizing the region and benefiting our entire state.”
With this decision, the state of Indiana is roaring to get started on this multi-billion-dollar stadium. Appreciating this enthusiasm, the Bears also listed out their plans for the next steps in this project.
Bears reveal plans after Indiana Governor signs bill for new stadium
After the Indiana Senate concurred with the House of Representatives’ amendments on February 26, Governor Mike Braun confirmed the signing of Senate Bill 27, which kick-started the process of the Bears building their new stadium outside Illinois. Braun shared a photo on X of him signing the bill into law.
“We made it clear from the beginning that Indiana is open for business. I’m thrilled to sign Senate Bill 27 to create the framework to build a new world-class stadium in Northwest Indiana. Now let’s get this across the goal line,” Braun wrote on X.
Acknowledging this crucial step and revealing what’s next for the franchise as they look to find the perfect spot to build their stadium, the Bears released a statement expressing their appreciation for the State of Indiana’s efforts in this process.
“Indiana has taken important steps over the last few months, and we are grateful for the leadership reflected by Governor Braun signing SB 27, establishing the framework for a stadium development in Northwest Indiana. We continue to work on the necessary due diligence and appreciate the ongoing engagement with Indiana state and local leaders.”
With Indiana officially laying the groundwork through Senate Bill 27, the Bears’ move to Northwest Indiana appears to be gaining unstoppable momentum. While Chicago fans may need time to accept the change, the promise of economic growth and a shorter commute may ultimately win them over.