Indiana’s Dream of Landing New Bears Stadium Fades as Illinois Prepares Major Countermove

Essentials Inside The Story Chicago Bears' potential home stadium is back in the spotlight.

Lawmakers in Illinois are looking for ways to extend the Bears' stay.

Explore what the Bears’ ownership has to say about the potential move.

Though Soldier Field has been the fortress of the Chicago Bears for decades now, that may not be the case for long, as plans for a new venue have sparked a tug-of-war between Indiana and Illinois. While the Hoosier State has emerged as the frontrunner to host the franchise’s new stadium, Illinois is not backing down, unveiling a countermove to attract the McCaskey family.

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“Indiana has already passed legislation that would use significant taxpayer money to build the Bears a new stadium,” Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk noted. “The Illinois legislature is now considering a bill of its own that would freeze property tax assessments on the team’s proposed stadium in Arlington Heights, allowing the Bears to pay a lot less than they otherwise would have.”

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The Illinois lawmakers are currently working to close the approval of the “Megaprojects” bill (HB 910), which is aimed at giving the Bears the financial relief that they have demanded. Upon the introduction of the bill, the franchise would get massive property tax relief. It would let them freeze property taxes at pre-development levels for up to 40 years, which would lower the long-term costs at the proposed Arlington Heights site in Illinois.

The Chicago Bears bought the 326-acre Arlington Park property in February 2023 for $197.2 million with the intention of building a new stadium. After tearing down the old racetrack that same year, it appeared that the new venue would be ready within the next few years, but now it seems far from certain.

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The key reason it has been delayed is the property tax dispute with the state. In addition, the state refused to fund about $850 million required for the infrastructure. However, the new proposed bill could turn the tide completely.

Besides Arlington Heights, the 1x Super Bowl winners are looking at an alternative option, and it could be in the neighboring state, Indiana, although they already have an NFL team in the Indianapolis Colts. The team explored a new site in Hammond, Indiana, in late 2025, and it came as a potential option due to the property tax exemption.

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Under Indiana’s proposal, the Bears would pay no taxes, as the stadium would be under the Northwest Indiana Stadium Authority, and it would be leased back to the franchise. The state has already committed to paying $1 billion in this project, taking a financial burden off the McCaskey family.

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Moreover, Hammond has a location advantage, as it is only 25 miles away from Chicago, so the Bears fans can easily get there on game days. Due to its border location, the Indiana move is unlikely to change the sentiments of the Bears fans.

The Chicago Bears’ owner shares his thoughts on the potential move

The Chicago Bears have represented Illinois since their inception in 1920. Initially based in Decatur, the team officially moved to Chicago in 1921. A relocation to Hammond would mark the franchise’s first move out of state. Owner George McCaskey believes a potential move to Indiana will not affect the team’s fan base.

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“I don’t think in the end it’s going to matter to people,” McCaskey said about the possible move. “Back in 1976, the New York Football Giants went across state lines to New Jersey. They have been there ever since.”

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The Giants may carry the New York label, but their home has been on the other side of the Hudson River for the past 50 years. The Big Blue is headquartered at the Meadowlands Sports Complex, and while they play at MetLife Stadium, both locations are in New Jersey.

Likewise, given the close distance between Hammond and Chicago, the out-of-state move is unlikely to hinder the Bears fans. With the team expected to make an official announcement in late spring or early summer this year, all eyes remain on where the franchise will finally land next.