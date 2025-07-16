Injury Could Ruin Caleb Williams’ Start to NFL 2025 After Packers Challenged Bears QB

Caleb Williams is heading into his second NFL season, and all eyes are on whether he can turn the Chicago Bears’ fortunes around. His rookie year flashed potential, but the team still stumbled, leading to a major shakeup. The Bears fired HC Matt Eberflus and replaced him with Ben Johnson, the offensive guru behind the Detroit Lions’ high-powered attack. If Johnson works his magic, Chicago’s offense could finally take off. But NFL turnarounds are never that simple. A young QB needs more than just a new playbook; he needs reliability around him. So, is everything sorted in the squad?

The Bears risk big on fresh talent to elevate Williams, banking on speed, scheme, and chemistry to finally crack the code. Yet as camp looms, whispers about a key piece’s health have started to creep in. The kind of whispers that, if they grow louder, could force Chicago to adjust on the fly. And test Williams’ growth before the games even matter. Those whispers now have a name: Colston Loveland. The Bears’ first-round TE has been rehabbing a tricky shoulder injury since January – a Type V AC Joint dislocation he originally suffered last September but played through at Michigan. His surgeon, Dr. Neal Elattrache, promised he’d be ready for camp.

But when NBC Chicago’s Mike Berman asked Loveland directly about his status this week, the answer left room for doubt. “According to Mike Berman at NBC,” CHSN’s David Haugh and Cam Smith reported, “Loveland said that his shoulder is 100% but didn’t say whether he’ll be on the field next week.” That’s when the red flags went up.

“So when you hear that, David, what’s the concern level that you have right now with Colston Loveland?” Smith pressed. Haugh didn’t hesitate: “It’s growing because until he’s on the field, he’s not.” With rookies reporting this Saturday and veterans arriving next Tuesday, the clock is ticking. The Bears still have three unsigned draft picks (including potential Williams target Luther Burden III), but none loom larger than Loveland’s situation. This isn’t just about a TE’s health. It’s about whether Caleb Williams gets the security blanket he needs to silence the doubters.

The Bears surprised a lot of people when they picked Michigan tight end Colston Loveland at No. 10 in the draft. It wasn’t that he didn’t deserve to go that high; it’s just that most thought Chicago would go after help on the offensive or defensive line first. But new head coach Ben Johnson clearly sees things differently. He’s putting a real focus on the tight end position. And Loveland? He’s built to deliver. He’s a big, reliable target over the middle for second-year QB Caleb Williams, especially on key third-down plays. His route-running is sharp, and his hands? Top-tier. Tight end is usually a tough spot for rookies to adjust to, but Loveland’s time in Michigan’s pro-style system might give him a head start. But his injury has definitely brought a serious concern for the team and Williams.

Because up in Green Bay, they’re already circling the calendar.

Caleb Williams wakes a sleeping rivalry

The Bears-Packers rivalry stands as the NFL’s most-played series, dating back to 1921 when the Decatur Staleys defeated the Packers 20-0. Chicago dominated the early decades, building a commanding 24-game series lead by 1992. Then the tide turned dramatically when Green Bay acquired Brett Favre that same year. Since 1992, the Packers have won 42 of the last 62 meetings, taking a 108-96-6 all-time series lead.

This historical context makes Chicago‘s January 5, 2025, performance at Lambeau Field particularly significant. In the season finale, with both teams’ playoff fates already decided, Caleb Williams faced a Packers defense resting several starters. But the moment still mattered. Trailing 22-17 in the fourth quarter, the rookie QB pieced together a 12-play, 68-yard drive that showed why Bears fans have hope. His 11-yard bullet to DJ Moore with 2:14 left put Chicago ahead 24-22, a lead they’d protect when Green Bay’s last-second field goal missed wide right

The significance of that win became clearer this offseason when Williams appeared at Fanatics Fest in June. When asked about his most negative NFL fan experience, the QB didn’t hesitate: Packers fans? “I mean, they s—. After the game, after we won at Lambeau — 1-0 at Lambeauhey s—.” That comment lingered in Green Bay’s locker room until Packers tackle Rasheed Walker addressed it on Good Morning Football: “They got lucky. We’re gonna remember he said that.“

via Imago May 28, 2025, Lake Forest, Il, USA. Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams speaks after practice at Halas Hall on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Lake Forest, Illinois. Lake Forest USA – ZUMAm67_ 20250528_zaf_m67_014 Copyright: xBrianxCassellax Lake Forest USA – ZUMA0820 0820939254st Copyright: xIMAGO/BrianxCassellax

Funny how one win can change the feel of a century-old rivalry. That January afternoon at Lambeau didn’t rewrite history – the Packers still own the last three decades. But it did something more important: It gave Chicago something to build on. Walker’s response proves Green Bay noticed, too. For the first time since the Cutler-Rodgers days, both teams now have QBs who’ll likely face each other twice a year for the next decade. That’s good for football. Even better for a rivalry that’s been waiting for its next great chapter.

When these teams meet again in Week 14 back at Lambeau, we’ll see if January was a turning point or just another tease. But after years of predictable outcomes, Bears-Packers finally feels like must-watch football again. And really, that’s all either fanbase ever wanted – games where the result isn’t decided before the opening kickoff.