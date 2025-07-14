Insider Confirms Ben Johnson & Bears’ Biggest Fear as Caleb Williams Told What to Do

There’s a lot to prove this year for Caleb Williams with his new coach, Ben Johnson. But for the Bears, the biggest challenge won’t be Williams’ performance or the team learning new playbooks under Johnson. It also won’t be trying to flip the script on a 5-12 season that broke hearts. Williams has proper guidance and fire with Johnson calling the shots. There’s a new defensive genius boosting the trenches. Last year’s record is already in the rearview. The storm the Windy City must weather this year, as insiders note, is the run defense.

If you want to know how the Bears’ new season is going to be, watch the trenches. Last season, the Bears’ defense resembled a revolving door. Opposing running backs breezed through, and Soldier Field’s faithful watched helplessly as the team’s greatest vulnerability played out week after week. Every time an opponent lined up, it was another incoming gut-punch. Yards piling up, confidence leaking out. The kind of weakness that keeps coaches up at night, glued to the injury report, hoping for a miracle. But this offseason, a new urgency has taken over Halas Hall. With their new DC, Dennis Allen, the Bears are determined to flip the script.

As Bears insider Courtney Cronin writes, “Chicago’s run defense was one of the worst in the NFL during [Matt] Eberflus’ final season, ranking 28th in yards allowed. Similarly, New Orleans struggled in stopping opponents’ rushing attacks, with both teams allowing 4.6 yards per rush since 2022 (bottom six in the NFL).” For a franchise built on a legacy of tough, physical defense, this was a bitter pill. Yet, both Eberflus and Allen had previously built reputations as run-stoppers. From 2016 to 2021, Allen’s Saints led the league in fewest yards per rush (4.0), and Eberflus’ Colts weren’t far behind. The drop-off in Chicago was stark, and it didn’t go unnoticed by players or coaches.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago December 22, 2024, Chicago, IL, USA: Bears quarterback Caleb Williams walks off the field after the 34-17 loss to the Lions on Dec. 22, 2024, at Soldier Field, in Chicago. Chicago USA – ZUMAm67_ 20241222_zaf_m67_057 Copyright: xBrianxCassellax

AD

This offseason, the front office responded with a clear priority: fix the trenches. DE Dayo Odeyingbo and DTs Grady Jarrett and Shemar Turner came in to bolster the team. Safety Kevin Byard also realized what was needed, and summed up the new mindset: “Just the additions that we made, especially on that front four with Grady and Dayo coming in, being able to help Tez and all those boys, I think that’s where it starts. It starts up front. It starts with those guys, first and foremost, stopping the run – something we really weren’t good at last year – so we can attack it that way.” Even edge rusher Montez Sweat echoed the sentiment, noting that the Bears are locked in on stopping the runs this year.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The strategic refit was crucial for the Bears. The inability to stop the run meant more time for the defence on the field, more pressure on rookie QB Caleb Williams, and more frustration for a crowd hungry for a turnaround. With a retooled defensive line and Allen’s aggressive playbook, there’s hope for a strong reset. Allen has notably demanded a “Tough, nasty, hyper-competitive” performance from his players. That directly translates to more turnovers and better field positions for the offense to shine with Williams. As much as Chicago’s fate rests on stopping the run, it also hinges on the development of Williams. And Peyton Manning has shared some advice to the QB in that regard.

Peyton Manning’s words for Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson

Last season, the Bears reportedly left Caleb Williams to dissect the tapes on his own. When the time came to deliver, he faltered without the guidance a rookie QB needs. But it’s different this time. Ben Johnson, right from day 1 as HC, had made it clear that changes were coming. “The bar has been set higher than it’s even been set before. The only way for this team, and for you as individual players, to reach your potential, is to be pushed and to be challenged, and that’s exactly what I and my staff plan on doing.” Johnson’s drive has already lit a fire in Williams, trying to prove himself to the coach. And Peyton Manning is all for the change.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Manning is notably excited about the Williams-Johnson combo and what it means for the Bears moving forward. As Manning recently said, “What I’m excited about, Caleb is that Ben Johnson is his new head coach, he’s also the offensive coordinator and when your head coach is calling the plays, that means it’s gonna be the same system every single year and it’s just a great chance to have continuity and growth.” With Johnson calling the plays, Williams can double down on mastering the system and ball out. Williams has also noted that both he and the HC intend to remain with Chicago for a very long time. With both coaching and QB stability finally at hand, the winds of change seem good.

Manning is also impressed with Johnson’s decision to come to Chicago, “which arguably could be the toughest division in football.” For Manning, it shows the HC has confidence in his QB. But it’s not just Manning. Some analysts even believe this will be the year that Caleb Williams breaks a QB record in Chicago by throwing for 4,500 yards and 30 TDs. With the defense renovated and the offense in the hands of Williams and Johnson, will this be the season that finally sees a turnaround for Chicago?