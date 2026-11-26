The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions delivered the kind of Thanksgiving game that had everything: a spectacular Jahmyr Gibbs performance, a late comeback, a crucial fourth-down stop, and a touchdown catch that came down to inches. The 39-35 finish at Ford Field was enough to draw a four-word reaction from former NFL center and ESPN analyst Jason Kelce.

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“What a f—ing game!!” Kelce wrote on X on Thursday, capturing the drama of a contest that swung wildly before Caleb Williams found Rome Odunze for the winning touchdown with three seconds left.

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Chicago had trailed by 11 points with just over eight minutes remaining after Gibbs broke free for a 70-yard touchdown run. The Lions looked poised to protect their lead, but Williams and Odunze had other plans.

The pair connected for a 41-yard score to bring the Bears within three before Detroit failed to close out the game.

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The Lions had a chance to put the result beyond reach when they reached Chicago territory late in the fourth quarter. However, head coach Dan Campbell elected to go for it on fourth-and-4 instead of attempting a field goal.

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Jared Goff found Gibbs on a short pass, but linebacker T.J. Edwards brought the running back down short of the first-down marker.

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That gave Williams another opportunity, and the third-year quarterback made it count. He guided Chicago on a 13-play, 68-yard drive before delivering a six-yard pass to Odunze in the corner of the end zone.

The receiver managed to get both feet down, completing a remarkable comeback and handing the Bears their sixth straight victory.

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Gibbs was still the standout performer for Detroit despite the loss. The former Alabama running back finished with 205 rushing yards and three touchdowns, including the late 70-yard burst that appeared to put the Lions in control. His performance was not enough to prevent Detroit’s six-game winning streak from ending.

D’Andre Swift also played a major role in Chicago’s comeback against his former team. He recorded 162 scrimmage yards and scored on a 30-yard run in the third quarter, giving the Bears an important offensive spark.

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The result carries major implications for the NFC North. Chicago improved to 9-2 and took sole possession of first place, while Detroit dropped to 8-3 and fell a game behind its division rival.

The Lions suffered their first home defeat of the season.

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For Kelce, the Thanksgiving matchup offered plenty to react to. The retired Philadelphia Eagles center, a six-time All-Pro, now works as an ESPN NFL analyst and also calls selective games for NFL Network.

His brief post captured the kind of finish that made the Bears-Lions clash one of the season’s most memorable games.