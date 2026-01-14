Lil Wayne Issues Apology to Caleb Williams After Bears QB Shades Rapper Following Win vs Packers

The tense rivalry between the Bears and Packers just got a little more respectful. After a heated social media exchange following Chicago’s dramatic late-game comeback Wild Card win, rap legend Lil Wayne, a Green Bay fan, offered an olive branch to the second-year quarterback, Caleb William.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Ay Caleb don’t mind me bruh,” Wayne wrote on X. “I’m just a cheesehead 4life & u just a killa & ya kilt us bad each time & 4 dat u get da praise gesture from me! I luh da game & it’d b impossible 2make dat statement without acknowledging & admiring yo game king! U a beast but ya still a bear.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rising above the rivalry, Wayne offered part apology and part tribute to the young quarterback, making it clear that there are no hard feelings between them. This comes in after their latest interaction, where Caleb was a bit too ‘chill’ to react to Lil calling him out on his nail game… literally!

Stay tuned as the story is still developing.