Lions Get Unjustly Called Out Over Ben Johnson After Caleb Williams’ Praise for Head Coach

“What’s the first thing Ben Johnson did? Clean up the offensive line for his young quarterback.” That’s what Colin Cowherd had said in July while talking about head coach Ben Johnson’s arrival in Chicago. And he was not wrong. Since joining the Chicago Bears, Johnson has wasted no time. He brought in Pro Bowl guard Joe Thuney and center Drew Dalman to the team. It’s clear Johnson hasn’t been just copying his old Detroit offense – he’s building something custom-made for Chicago. And that’s what makes Johnson so good. But will the same strategy work in Chicago?

Ben Johnson has never been a ‘copy-paste’ kind of coach. With the Detroit Lions, he designed the offense to suit Jared Goff’s strengths. It worked – Goff threw for over 4,600 yards and 37 touchdowns last season. But Johnson didn’t bring that exact system to Chicago. Instead, he’s been building around his QB, step by step.

The Bears’ QB Caleb Williams has already shown flashes of potential. And now, with Ben Johnson mentoring him, that potential could finally turn into production. Last year, Williams was sacked a brutal 68 times. This year? Things have been looking different. Williams now has protection, structure, and a coach who believes in him. The quarterback has nothing but praise for Johnson for all that he has done.

Recently, when Williams was asked about what he loves most about Johnson’s offense, Williams kept it simple: “Creativity.” He added that Johnson blends “old rule smash mouth football” with “new innovative football.” That’s a combo you don’t see often. And it’s exactly what Chicago needs. But here’s the catch: Just because Johnson is thriving doesn’t mean the Lions are failing. When he left, the big question in Detroit was simple – could the next guy keep the momentum going?

Enter John Morton, the Lions’ new offensive coordinator. He gets it. Trick plays, creativity, and unpredictability were part of what made Johnson’s offense shine. When he joined the team, Morton wanted to keep that same energy – while adding his own flavor. “We’re gonna have everything,” he recently said. “Whatever was working, we’re gonna continue to do that.” And why not?

Plays like the infamous “stumble bum” touchdown from last year, where Goff faked a fumble and threw a TD to Sam LaPorta, made Detroit fun to watch. It’s smart of John Morton to hold on to that creative spark. Plus, Detroit’s not been sitting still. They’ve got dual-back sets, an evolving offensive line, and a team that’s not resting on last year’s success. Morton may be new, but he’s building off a strong foundation. The Lions aren’t going anywhere. Meanwhile, Ben Johnson’s mission in Chicago is much bigger, but Caleb Williams’ praises have revealed that the coach has been hard at work.

Ben Johnson’s simple approach with the Bears’ offense

Ben Johnson took over the Bears’ offense that desperately needed a reset. Last season, they struggled across the board. They ranked near the bottom in passing touchdowns with just 20. They recorded the fewest passing yards in the league – only 4,820. That kind of performance clearly wasn’t going to cut it. So what’s changed?

This offseason, the Bears finally have the pieces: a franchise quarterback, new weapons, and a rebuilt offensive line. On paper, it looks promising. But as we all know, talent alone doesn’t win games. So what’s the missing link? Cohesion. If this unit can’t come together, the whole system falls apart. And Johnson knows that. That’s why he has been using every second of training camp to iron out the wrinkles.

The head coach also brought something that the Bears lacked last year – accountability. You could see that clearly during a recent two-hour practice. Caleb Williams, the rookie QB, committed three delay-of-game penalties. Johnson didn’t ignore it. He addressed it head-on. “It’s something we’re going to have to fix,” Johnson said. “This felt more like a real game, and if we keep doing that, we’re not winning many of them.” He’s right. You can’t afford those kinds of mistakes – not in a league this competitive.

Sure, Williams has elite talent. But Johnson isn’t just coaching one player. He’s reshaping an entire offense. So, how long will it take for this offense to click? That’s the real question. Johnson has been setting the foundation, but turning this group into a well-oiled machine will take time. Still, the direction looks solid. If they stay on the same page, the Bears could surprise a lot of people this year.