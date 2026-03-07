Bears Make Major Trade for Caleb Williams After QB’s Emotional Response to Drew Dalman’s Unexpected Retirement

After the news of Drew Dalman’s retirement, the Bears’ quarterback could not contain his emotions. Caleb Williams posted a sad emoji and wrote “Hulk” as a reaction to the news on social media.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I call Drew Dalman the Hulk.” Williams said. “He’s the brains behind it all, but when he gets out there on the field, he’s strong as can be, fast, and the right guy for the job for us and for my future and our future here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, Caleb Williams and the Bears are left with the reality of moving forward without Drew after the center told the team he is retiring after five years in the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the Bears have lost their center, they made a major trade move. Center Garrett Bradbury is being traded from New England Patriots to Chicago in exchange for a 5th round pick in the 2027 Draft.

It will be interesting to see how this deal pans out for the Bears.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is still a developing story.