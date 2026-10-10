“Mike Ditka Was the Biggest Star in Chicago”: Michael Jordan Takes Backseat as ESPN Host Shares Legendary NFL Coach’s Impact

Chicago has witnessed some of the greatest sporting icons in history, from Michael Jordan’s championship dominance with the Bulls to the Chicago Bears‘ unforgettable Super Bowl win. Yet, when it comes to a figure who ruled the city’s sporting landscape. ESPN analyst believes only one legendary NFL coach stood above even the basketball star.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After Mike Ditka’s death at 86, Greenberg’s memories have led to conversation about the former Bears coach’s extraordinary influence on Chicago.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mike Ditka walked into that old Halas Hall, and everything orbited around him. He was larger than life. Michael Jordan was a global icon and certainly beloved in Chicago, but Mike Ditka was the biggest star in Chicago sports,” ESPN analyst Mike Greenberg said, according to a SportsCenter X post.

Greenberg recently spoke about Ditka’s larger-than-life presence. He recalled his experience covering the 1992 NFL Draft in Chicago. For the analyst, Ditka’s personality was impossible to overlook whenever he entered a room.

ADVERTISEMENT

The comparison is striking given Jordan’s impact on basketball during the Bulls’ championship era. Jordan became a global icon as he won six NBA championships with Chicago between 1991 and 1998, transforming the franchise into an international powerhouse.

But Ditka’s relationship with Chicago began long before his most celebrated coaching achievements. The Bears selected him fifth overall in the 1961 NFL Draft, launching the career of a player who earned a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. His legacy reached another level when he returned to the Bears as head coach in 1982.

ADVERTISEMENT

The franchise developed into one of the NFL’s most feared teams under Ditka in a dominant 1985 season. The team finished the regular season 15-1, devastating the New England Patriots 46-10 in Super Bowl XX. The glorious win gave Chicago its first Super Bowl title and cemented the 1985 squad’s place among football’s most iconic teams.

Ditka’s fiery personality, unmistakable appearance, and demanding coaching style stood out from that championship legacy. His presence went beyond the field, with TV appearances and famous “Da Bears” sketches on Saturday Night Live introducing his persona to audiences nationwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also became the first tight end inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1988, helping establish the position as a major offensive weapon.

Jordan’s popularity was undeniable, but Ditka represented something direct for Chicago. A hometown sporting identity built with toughness, passion, and an unforgettable championship team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ditka passed away on October 9, 2026, and the family gave an official statement through Jarrett Payton, son of Bears RB Walter Payton.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Mike Ditka,” a family statement read, via Jarrett Payton on X. “While the world knew Mike as a Hall of Fame football player, legendary coach, and leader of the Chicago Bears’ Super Bowl XX championship team, we knew him as the heart of our family. Mike will be missed beyond measure and remembered forever.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Greenberg’s tributes pour in after his passing; the debate over the city’s biggest sports personality is a reminder of Ditka’s long-lasting impact. For Greenberg, the answer is clear. Few figures, regardless of their global achievements, ever commanded Chicago quite like “Da Coach.”