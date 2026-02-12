New State Sends Pitch to Caleb Williams’ Bears as Illinois Gets Closer on Stadium Deal

Essentials Inside The Story Iowa has joined Illinois and Indiana in trying to attract the Bears’ stadium project.

Public funding remains the biggest unresolved issue in the talks.

Arlington Heights is still central to the team’s long-term plans.

Just as a stadium deal in Illinois seemed within reach, the Chicago Bears‘ relocation saga has been blown wide open by an unexpected pitch from a third state. While Illinois inches closer to finalizing a deal and Indiana continues its pitch, Iowa has officially joined the race. The state has introduced a new bill to provide the team with incentives.

The Bears have been actively weighing options for their ambitious plan. The list includes a lakefront site in Chicago, on the land it has already bought in Arlington Heights. And there are other potential spots in Northwest Indiana. Iowa lawmakers now want to lure the Bears through their newly filed bill, Senate File 2252, according to Front Office Sports. The new bill aims to make alterations to the state’s Major Economic Growth Attraction (MEGA) program.

The proposal would allow the Midwestern state to offer incentives to attract the Bears for their stadium plans. Currently, MEGA focuses on incentivizing companies willing to invest at least $1 billion in various industries. These include advanced manufacturing, biosciences, and research and development.

Senator Kerry Gruenhagen from Iowa stated that the newly introduced bill is a signal that the state is serious about striking a deal with the NFL franchise. If Illinois or Indiana can’t sort out their individual issues, Iowa is there. Moreover, Senator Scott Webster mirrored that tone while calling out the other two states.

“After years of Bears fans seeking refuge across the Mississippi River from the incompetence, corruption, and punitive tax and regulatory climate in the state of Illinois, it is time for the team to join their fans on the west side of the river,” he said.

But the question is: Which city in Iowa could be a potential spot for the new stadium? Des Moines is the state’s largest city with a population of 750,000. Simultaneously, the region on the Iowa-Illinois border, home to the Quad Cities, is closest to the team’s existing home in Chicago. There’s also Davenport, which is almost 175 miles from Soldier Field, making it the closest option.

But regardless of location, be it in Iowa or Illinois, the biggest hurdle for the Bears remains the same: securing public funding for the multi-billion-dollar project. The Bears had originally asked for half the estimated $5 billion cost. But they later lowered their request to $855 million for infrastructure support. This issue remains up in the air. Fortunately, Illinois lawmakers are offering some hope for the Bears to set their plans in motion.

The Bears’ stadium search fits a pattern that has been previously seen in the NFL. For example, when the Raiders left Oakland for Las Vegas, the switch occurred after years of funding dispute, with the new stadium being built thanks to a mix of public and team funding. The SoFi Stadium is another classic example, as it took years of planning, infrastructure work, and regional negotiations for the state-of-the-art facility to be built.

Such deals usually involve long timelines and complex funding arrangements. While Iowa and Indiana are making their pitches, the Bears’ primary focus appears to remain in Illinois, where negotiations are ongoing.

Caleb Williams’ team and Illinois are closing in on a deal

Talks between the Bears and Illinois lawmakers are ongoing, with both sides working through key issues that have slowed the project. If an agreement is reached, the team could move forward with plans for a domed stadium on the 326-acre site in suburban Arlington Heights.

Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois lawmakers have been discussing potential infrastructure incentives tied to the Arlington Heights site while emphasizing the need to protect taxpayers. Officials have also explored legislative mechanisms such as a PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) structure to address property tax concerns, an issue Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren has said is central to the team’s plans in Illinois.

He also revealed that the organization would cover the construction costs of the stadium itself. Additionally, both sides are working to ensure affordable ticket prices for fans. Speaking on fresh developments, Pritzker stressed that the state wants to protect taxpayers’ interests.

“We are helping businesses build infrastructure…and other things that are available to any business that’s growing or building something new in the state of Illinois that’s putting people to work,” Pritzker said. “Those are normal incentives, and that’s what I’d expect we’ll end up with for the Bears.”

Meanwhile, Indiana officials have advanced legislation aimed at attracting the Bears across state lines. Proposals under consideration would allow a public stadium authority to help finance construction through various funding mechanisms, potentially with the team paying rent under a lease arrangement. The proposal received support from leaders in the Indiana Senate, including Governor Mike Braun.

According to insiders, the state is considering a site near Wolf Lake in Hammond. With Indiana’s legislative session ending February 27, timing could influence negotiations. And yet, Illinois Representative Kam Buckner, who has opposed the Bears’ public financing plan, insists the state isn’t competing.

“What we’re doing is having the conversations to fine-tune what needs to happen in order to get a deal in this state that works for everybody,” he said.

With Indiana’s legislative session ending soon and Iowa making a late push, the pressure is mounting on Illinois to finalize a deal and secure the Bears’ future in their home state.