NFL Announces Punishment Decision on Caleb Williams’ Offense Over Steelers Incident

Essentials Inside The Story Bears' receiver fined for taunting in Week 12 win

Caleb Williams credits Ben Johnson for team’s belief

Chicago surges to 9-3, leading NFC North

The Chicago Bears walked out with a wild 31-28 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12. Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams looked settled again and kept the offense rolling. However, right now the conversation shifted to his teammate, as the league released the Gameday accountability list.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Saturday, the NFL announced that DJ Moore got fined $11,593 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

In the third quarter, Moore flipped the football to Steelers cornerback James Pierre. Yet he did it in a way that drew a taunting flag on the Bears’ receiver. After that, the NFL Operations Department made it clear they stood by the officials. They did not think the taunting call on Moore was a “soft” one.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, reporters later asked Moore if the penalty felt fair. Before answering, he took a short pause and simply said, “I plead the fifth,” which was mentioned by the Chicago Tribune.

This was only Moore’s second career fine. His first came back in December 2020 during the strict COVID-19 protocol season. At that time, he was fined $10,000 for breaking health rules.

As for the Bears, the road ahead gets tight for them during the final stretch. They have Green Bay waiting in Week 14 at Lambeau Field, another meeting with the Packers after that. And then a trip to the Bay Area against the 49ers on December 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions DETROIT,MICHIGAN-SEPTEMBER 14: Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams 18 is seen during the first half of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, September 14, 2025 Detroit Michigan United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xJorgexLemusx originalFilename:lemus-chicagob250914_npZxK.jpg

After their Week 12 win, the Bears won their Week 13 clash against the Philadelphia Eagles as well, and Caleb Williams and co. now move to 9-3. That kept them on top of the NFC North and deep in the playoff race. A different picture from last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

And according to Williams, the change from last year to now comes down to one simple thing: “It’s the belief.”

Caleb Williams regained belief because of Ben Johnson

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the Philly game, Caleb Williams explained why belief matters so much. And he credited head coach Ben Johnson for the turnaround.

“When you have a certain amount of belief between all three phases, from the players and special teams, defense, and offense, that belief becomes contagious. That’s something that Ben has provided in us, and the other coaches have provided in us and instilled in us, is that belief.”

“We’re coming out with these wins. Obviously, these recent ones have been a little-bit closer than we wanted to be, but that’s what the NFL is. We’re going to keep growing and try and focus on winning games. Like I said, the belief has been probably the main thing that has got us through these games.”

His words also showed how much trust the Bears have in each other. Meanwhile, the franchise remembers what happened last year. The Bears fired their head coach on Black Friday after a brutal Thanksgiving loss to the Lions. Ben Johnson was Detroit’s offensive coordinator then. The contrast feels massive now.

Johnson also opens up about that past moment.

“Shoot, I don’t remember much about last year, I don’t remember much about last week, to be honest with you. That was a heck of a game, it came down to the wires. Being on the opposing sideline there, it was a good one for Detroit that week. That’s about all I remember, though.”

Now, as the regular season enters its final stretch, let’s see how Johnson and Caleb Williams approach the next game weeks.