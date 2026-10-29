NFL Community Left Outraged After Bears Ship Away 2 First Round Picks to Secure Jeffery Simmons Trade

The Chicago Bears may have landed a defensive powerhouse, but the price of acquiring Jeffery Simmons has fans questioning the front office’s decision. Surrendering two first-round picks for a defensive tackle is an extraordinary investment even for a player who can transform a defensive line.

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NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on X, “A first, literally: Jeffery Simmons is the first defensive tackle in the common draft era since 1967 to be traded for multiple first-round picks.”

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The Tennessee Titans traded their defensive tackle to the Bears on Thursday (October 29), in exchange for their 2027 and 2028 first-round picks and a 2027 fourth-round pick as part of the deal. A four-time Pro Bowler and 2025 first-team All-Pro gives Chicago an established defensive presence, but giving two first-round picks has sparked debate about whether the Bears paid too much to strengthen their defensive line.

One fan acknowledged Simmons’ talent on X but was unconvinced by the compensation paid: “What an overpay. Don’t get me wrong, Jeffery Simmons is a hell of a player. But to give multiple 1sts for an aging DT? Hard pass.”

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The Bears are betting on Simmons‘ proven production to improve their defense, and the Tennessee Titans have got valuable draft capital to build their roster for the future. The 29-year-old defensive tackle is an established veteran and is coming off a career-high 11-sack season in 2025. His ability to pressure quarterbacks from the interior has made him a great addition to a defense seeking disruption. Still, his production has not stopped fans from doubting the price.

Another fan compared Chicago’s decision to a high-profile defensive trade: “Basically, the Bears traded more to the Titans for Simmons than the Rams traded to get Myles Garrett for the whole year🤔🤔🤔”

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The comparison shed light on the value of elite defensive talent in the trade market. Fans are looking beyond Simmons’ production and talent, recalling the Browns’ Myles Garrett trade to the Rams, worth a $204 million reworked, five-year deal. Rams traded LB Jared Verse and a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, and a 2029 third-round pick for Garrett.

One fan showed frustration, commenting, “So, in other words, they paid too much for him 💀”

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Simmons signed a three-year, $105.8 million extension in June 2026, with $100 million guaranteed even before the season started, which shows his value as a disruptor. And while many believe the Bears made a mistake, one fan offered an opposite perspective.

“I can’t believe that the Titans are going to eat that much contract. He’s not nearly as expensive. For 2 1s, it’s a steal.”

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Meanwhile, another fan gave a blunt reaction: “Lmao, only the Bears. What a massive overpay 🤣 🤣”

If Simmons continues producing at an elite level, the trade can transform the Bears’ defense. Some fans believe Chicago paid a high price for the tackle, while others see it as a secure investment. And now this surely places pressure on Simmons and Chicago’s front office to show immediate results.

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Simmons’ performance in Chicago will decide whether the Bears’ bold move was worth it or not and if Simmons can make that investment pay off.