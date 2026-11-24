Every Sunday, the Chicago Bears play in one of the NFL’s oldest stadiums. Everyone seems to agree that’s not where they want to be. The harder question is where they’re going, and after years of renderings, rumors, and rival offers, league officials are seemingly running short on patience.

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“The time is nigh to get something done,” Dallas Cowboys COO and co-owner Stephen Jones told Front Office Sports. “This definitely feels like it’s coming to a head and getting to the point of a decision.”

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Apart from being the Cowboys COO, Stephen Jones also serves on the NFL stadium committee, and his comments depict what the league is feeling about the delayed decisions around the Chicago Bears home stadium.

The entire fiasco began in September 2021 when the Bears signed a purchase agreement for the 326-acre Arlington International Racecourse in suburban Arlington Heights, roughly 30 miles northwest of Chicago, Illinois, signaling their intent to leave Soldier Field.

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Then, a year later in September 2022, the franchise unveiled conceptual plans for a $5 billion enclosed stadium and mixed-use entertainment district on the site, followed by the finalization of the $197.2 million purchase of the Arlington Park property by the newly hired Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren in February 2023.

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However, a year later in April, the Bears stakeholders took a surprising detour.

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Shelving their Arlington Heights plans, Kevin Warren and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson unveiled a $4.7 billion plan for a publicly owned, domed stadium on the Museum Campus just south of Soldier Field, with the Bears pledging over $2 billion.

But shortly after, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker labelled the lakefront proposal a “non-starter,” refusing to use state taxpayer money to cover the remaining multi-billion-dollar funding gap.

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After the lakefront plan stalled in Springfield, the Bears reached a tentative property tax truce with local school districts, pivoted back to Arlington Heights, and formally declared the suburb their “future home” in September 2025.

However, with Illinois lawmakers still unwilling to pass legislation guaranteeing long-term property tax certainty, Kevin Warren announced the Bears are expanding their stadium search to Northwest Indiana.

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And earlier this year, in February, Indiana lawmakers passed Senate Bill 27, establishing a stadium authority and pledging roughly $1 billion in public financing toward a $5 billion domed stadium and mixed-use project near Wolf Lake in Hammond, Indiana.

In late May, the Bears declared they had “exhausted every opportunity” to build in Chicago. Days later, the Illinois House adjourned its spring legislative session without voting on a stadium authority bill, prompting the team’s Board of Directors to vote in June to formally advance stadium plans in Hammond.

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Then again, in August 2026, frustrated by the lack of movement in Illinois, the Bears stated that Hammond, Indiana, has become their “sole focus.”

“Our sole focus at this point in time is working on a world-class development in Northwest Indiana,” the Bears team president and CEO Kevin Warren said.

However, a few months later, another surprising turn took place in the Bears stadium drama.

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Following behind-the-scenes intervention and multiple meetings between NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Gov. Pritzker, and Illinois legislative leaders, the Bears softened their stance.

On November 6, the team issued a statement confirming active, dual-track negotiations with both Indiana and Illinois. Meanwhile, days later, private developers pitched unsolicited long-shot Chicago plans, including a $10 billion Bronzeville Lakefront proposal.

Bears Chairman George McCaskey and Kevin Warren also met with the NFL’s stadium committee in New York to update owners on the competing Hammond and Arlington Heights tracks ahead of Illinois’ December 3 fall veto session deadline.

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However, as of November 23, 2026, Stephen Jones signaled the league’s impatience. At the same time, he also expressed support for the Bears’ process, noting they will have a “special building.”

“As a [stadium] committee member, I want the Bears to have the very best, and what is now clear is that the Bears are going to have great options, and ultimately, a special building,” Stephen Jones told Front Office Sports. “We need the Bears to be one of the top franchises in the league.”

That said, Illinois lawmakers face a narrow window (December 1-3, 2026) to pass tax certainty and infrastructure support for Arlington Heights. If they stall, the Bears retain an active, approved backing for a $5 billion domed stadium project in Hammond, Indiana.