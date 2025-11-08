NFL Legend Offers His Help to Bears WR Rome Odunze Amid Tensions With Caleb Williams

A passing of the torch is in the works for the Chicago Bears. Chad Johnson, NFL icon and former Bears receiver, has declared his intent to work with second-year wideout Rome Odunze in the coming offseason. For Odunze, that’s a spotlight on his potential, hinting at a mentorship that could redefine his career.

“I need to work with Rome Odunze this offseason,” Johnson shared on X. “young boul gone be special i just need 3 weeks…”

This matters because the Bears’ future hinges on developing dependable weapons around their quarterback, Caleb Williams. Johnson sees untapped talent in Odunze. His promise of just three weeks of focused work could unlock that next level. If he’s right, the Bears get a key offensive piece to complement their budding franchise QB. And what’s more, Johnson already has experience mentoring players.

Back in June, Chad Johnson had hosted a “Wideout Workshop.” It was a three-day retreat in Johnson’s hometown of Miami, where Johnson worked with wideouts like Tee Higgins, Tyreek Hill, and more. Now, instead of just three days, Johnson is determined to invest three whole weeks on Rome Odunze. While the results certainly promise to be explosive, the offer could not have come at a better time.

Signing with the Bears in 2024 to boost their aerial attack, Odunze flashed big-play ability in his rookie year. He completed 54 catches out of 101 targets and hauled in three touchdowns. The sophomore year should be even more impressive, right? So far this season, he has delivered. He leads the team in receptions, making 31 catches out of 59 targets through eight games. He has also scored 5 touchdowns already. But then there’s his latest outing that’s causing a stir.

Cracks between Rome Odunze and Caleb Williams?

Something changed in Week 9 as the Bears went up against the Cincinnati Bengals. Not only was Odunze limited to just three targets, he failed to make a single catch in their 47-42 victory over the Bengals. For a young receiver paired with a star quarterback like Caleb Williams, this dip raised some serious eyebrows and questions.

Even Odunze’s father took to X to demand that his son get traded away from the Bears “to a team that will actually throw to him.” In a separate post, he also noted that his son should be getting “at least 10 targets per game.” The posts naturally sparked narratives and trade rumors, hinting at a rift between the wideout and his quarterback. But Rome Odunze has cleared the air regarding these rumors.

First, Rome clarified that his stance differs from his father’s.

“Obviously, he has his opinions, and I have mine. And he feels like he needs to voice those things on social media. That’s his prerogative. But he speaks for himself. I speak for myself.”

Then he went on to add that he is all in with the Chicago Bears.

“I’m just trying to do my job within this organization as a leader, as a person, as an individual, and then as a football player. So, trying to excel at a Hall of Fame level in those aspects. That’s all I’m focused on.”

So there’s no bad blood between the wideout and his quarterback. The Bears, with a 5-3 record, now face the New York Giants in Week 10. Rome Odunze has recovered from a heel and ankle injury. If all things go well, we could see Odunze and Caleb Williams connect for a lot of targets and touchdowns on Sunday. Beyond the season, Chad Johnson awaits, with a mission to help Odunze reach that Hall of Fame level.