NFL Makes Double Punishment Decision on Jordan Love incident

It was a tough turn in Week 16 at Soldier Field, when Packers quarterback Jordan Love exited the NFC North matchup after suffering a concussion. Love’s injury came during a second-quarter sack by Bears defensive end Austin Booker, though it wasn’t the only hit Love took in the matchup. And the league took notice.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the NFL fined Booker $5,000 for each of two roughing-the-passer penalties on Jordan Love.

The first one came early. On the Packers’ third offensive snap, Love threw incomplete to Romeo Doubs on third-and-1 from the Bears’ 44, and Booker was flagged for roughing after landing on the quarterback.

The second was more serious. Early in the second quarter, on first-and-10 from Green Bay’s 17, Booker again got to Love and was flagged for helmet-to-helmet contact. On replay, it looked like Love lowered his head right as Booker arrived, something Booker felt mattered.

“One hundred percent,” he said. “The first one I’ll take full responsibility for. Like, I landed on him, I should have braced myself more. But I think the second one could definitely go both ways.”

Love didn’t return. He entered concussion protocol and later showed up on Tuesday’s estimated injury report with both a concussion and a left shoulder issue. And Bears head coach Ben Johnson didn’t love how it ended.

“That’s 100% a flag where he ends up getting concussed, and that’s not what anybody wants. But at the same time that one is a more difficult one to coach just from a technique perspective just because we’re trying to go after the quarterback and it’s a bang-bang play like that,” he said.

Booker, for his part, said it’s part of playing fast and physical. He admitted the first penalty was on him. The second, he said, came from playing too hard, too quickly. He knows it has to be cleaner next time. And it probably does. The next game matters too much for mistakes like that.

Still a lot at stake for the Bears

The Chicago Bears are officially headed back to the playoffs, and for the first time since 2020, it’s real and earned. They clinched a postseason spot Sunday without taking the field, thanks to the Detroit Lions’ loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. But it doesn’t mean that the work is done. Far from it.

With two games left, there’s still plenty at stake. The NFC North is still in play, and Chicago has a clean path to take it. Beat the 49ers on Sunday night, and the Bears lock up the division in Week 17. They might not even need that much help. If the Ravens take care of the Packers on Saturday, Chicago could clinch the NFC North before kickoff.

Right now, the Bears sit as the NFC’s No. 2 seed heading into Week 17. That’s the most likely landing spot. But the top seed isn’t off the board. It’s not easy, but it’s there. If Chicago wins out, at San Francisco and then Detroit, and the Seahawks stumble in either of their final two games against Carolina or San Francisco, the Bears would grab the No. 1 seed.

So yes, Sunday matters. A lot. The Bears have already secured their ticket. Now they’re playing for the top seed and a home advantage throughout the playoffs.