NFL Rumors: Caleb Williams’ Bears Put on Notice as Projected $62M WR Expresses Interest

The 2025-26 season could not have ended worse for Caleb Williams, the Chicago Bears, and wide receiver DJ Moore. For Moore, in particular, he found himself on the wrong side of a game-deciding play in overtime against the Los Angeles Rams. It was an all-around bad look for the team’s highest-paid offensive player, with trade speculation already in the air. And now, there’s already an Indianapolis Colts wide receiver being linked to the team.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“#Colts free agent Alec Pierce’s DREAM landing spot is reportedly the #Bears if he can’t re-sign with Indy. #DaBears” NFL Rumors reported on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the D.J. Moore trade news looming, the Bears could look to restructure their receiver room around Caleb Williams. Pairing Williams with a reliable deep threat like Alec Pierce could boost explosiveness and efficiency at the same time.

He passed the 1,000-yard mark with an elite average of 21.3 yards per catch, indicating he can be one of the most dangerous deep threats in the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pierce is under his rookie contract, which runs through 2026, after which he will hit free agency. His rookie four-year deal was worth $6.6 million. Additionally, Bill Barnwell, an ESPN analyst, thinks Alec Pierce’s market in free agency could be so strong that any deal he signs would likely include at least $62 million in guarantees across the first two seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell believes Alec Pierce’s market in free agency could be so strong that any deal he signs would likely include at least $62 million in guarantees across the first two seasons.

“I don’t think it’s wild at all to suggest that Pierce could be looking at something in the ballpark of $30 million per year in free agency, which brings the franchise tag into play,” Barnwell wrote. “The 2026 tag for wide receivers is projected to come in at $28.1 million. A second franchise tag in 2027 would be a minimum of $33.7 million. If the Colts want to re-sign Pierce (or if Pierce hits the market), I would expect his asking price to be a minimum of $62 million guaranteed over the first two seasons. That’s a lot of money for a player who hasn’t profiled as a No. 1 receiver over his career, but true top-end speed is hard to come by.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After bringing in Pierce, the focus now shifts to how this would impact Caleb Williams, who faced a major setback because of the dropped passes.

Imago CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 18: Caleb Williams 18 of the Chicago Bears during the NFC Divisional Round playoff football game on January 18, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 18 NFC Divisional Round Rams at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260118095

In the 2025 season, Caleb Williams lost 404 yards to drops as per Next Gen Stats, putting Johnson’s pass-catchers on notice. Fox Sports’ stats show the drops weren’t isolated: running back Kyle Monangai led the Bears with six, while Olamide Zaccheaus (five) and rookie Luther Burden III (four) had the most among the wideouts. Even D.J. Moore (three) and D’Andre Swift (four) were part of the problem.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Bears’ trade speculations are being made, their quarterback has decided to take his talent to the NBA, participating in the Celebrity Three-Point Contest at NBA All-Star Weekend this Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bears QB Caleb Williams is set for NBA All-Star Celebrity Three-Point Contest

The loss to the Rams in the divisional round may have marked the end of the Bears’ season last month, but Williams is clearly not disappearing behind the scenes. Williams will be seen stepping into NBA All-Star Weekend with a spot in Friday’s Celebrity Three-Point Contest in Los Angeles.

Williams even shared his excitement via an Instagram story: “Not a hooper, man. Gonna go have some fun.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, he will be accompanied by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared McCain. The guest list also further includes internet personalities Druski and PlaqueBoyMax and the unmistakable Jake from State Farm. The lineup gets even more exciting with the addition of BMX star Nigel Sylvester and ex-NBA player Richard Jefferson.

While the stage may look different from the one he’s used to on Sundays, the spotlight remains just as bright. Blinking lights, thousands of cheers, and a scoreboard observing his every move, only in another arena, and as Caleb Williams put it, he’s looking forward to having fun and a good time away from football.