Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is under league scrutiny after Detroit accused him of simulating Jared Goff’s snap count in Chicago’s 39-35 Thanksgiving win, where the Lions were flagged for four false starts. Simmons denies it. The NFL had already singled out his pre-snap movement in an officiating video sent to all 32 teams, and it is now weighing how to enforce the rule without access to pre-snap audio.

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NFL officiating and rules analyst Walt Anderson has a plain answer for anyone hoping a recording will settle this and has laid out how his department sees it.

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“[I]f there’s any cadence that is made by the defense that simulates in any way the cadence of the offense, ‘disconcerting signals’ would be the proper call,” Anderson said, per PFT. “We can’t tell that on this play, but it’s certainly suspicious, and we are going to make officials aware of this tendency, either by teams or by individual players.”

Detroit’s Thanksgiving loss to the Bears drew so much attention because of what happened in the second quarter, when the Lions were flagged for four false starts. Center Juice Scruggs picked up three of them, two back-to-back, and left guard Christian Mahogany took the fourth. The Lions hinted that Simmons did it on purpose, but Mahogany was more direct.

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“They’re simulating the snap count,” Mahogany told the Detroit Free Press.

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He pointed out that he and fellow guard Tate Ratledge wear microphones, the same ones that let viewers hear the quarterback, so opponents may be listening as well.

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“That’s why we have mics on our backs; he was emulating the snap count,” he said, adding, “So, it worked out in his favor, I guess.”

He believed that audio could back up his claim. ESPN’s Kalyn Kahler reported, however, that the broadcast network collects it and the league does not.

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Mahogany was not alone. J.J. Watt, who was working the CBS broadcast, and several Detroit linemen felt Simmons was copying Jared Goff’s cadence.

On paper, the rule is easy to follow. Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1 treats words or acts by the defense that are meant to disconcert the offense at the snap as unsportsmanlike conduct.

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The official is supposed to stop play right away, and the penalty is 15 yards. If Simmons shouted on purpose to make the Lions jump, a flag should have gone Detroit’s way.

The trouble, as Kahler explained, is that officials cannot clearly hear what linemen say before the snap.

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Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield had already accused Chicago’s defense of barking out his cadence in a November 8 game.

“The last one, I know they’re barking out the cadence, which, you can’t do that,” Mayfield said.

In plain terms, the league has noticed a pattern and has a rule that fits it, but it has no dependable way to prove what was said. Simmons, meanwhile, is already pushing back.

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Jeffery Simmons pushes back against cheating accusation

Simmons has denied the accusation and says he was only talking to his own defense. He also made it clear he thinks the complaints reveal more about Detroit than about him.

“We don’t have to. We don’t have to,” he said. “We line up and play football. They quarterback check. I said, ‘Run.’ I didn’t say, ‘Hut.’ I mean, their cadence, they say, ‘White 80, white 80.’ I mean, when you lose football games, it’s a lot of complaining and a lot of crying. I mean, there was a couple times that they false start, we didn’t say a word. So that’s their problem, not ours.”

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According to Simmons, “run” is simply a heads-up. He questioned why he would want to reveal anything to the other side.

“If I say, ‘Run,’ I’m telling my defense, run,” he said. “Think I care to tell them what they’re about to do? I’m talking to my guys. So all the crying that they’re doing, that’s a them problem, not me.”

Lions head coach Dan Campbell, meanwhile, said he has an idea about what is causing some of Scruggs’ false starts, but he would not say what it is.

“No, I’m not going to share it,” he said. “We’ll be good on that. We’ll be good. We got to clean it all up and make sure that we just take care of business, that’s all. I mean, we did some good things, but we just didn’t make the one extra play that we need to, that’s all.”

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Detroit says Simmons copied its cadence, and Simmons says he was only talking to his own defense. With no pre-snap audio, the NFL can’t settle it, so officials have been told to watch for it.