“No Logo Necessary”: Caleb Williams Takes Action After NFL’s Double Punishment Over Unauthorized Cleats Before Seahawks Clash

In the past two weeks, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams received a total fine of $35,823 ($11,941 in Week 6 and $23,882 in Week 7) for displaying an unauthorized logo (Caddix) in games. Initially, he refrained from making any changes to his apparel. But now, things are starting to change.

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Ahead of the Week 8 game against the Seattle Seahawks, Williams removed the branding on his Caddix cleats. That elicited a statement from the brand.

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“No logo necessary!” the brand wrote on X while reacting to Williams’ practice ahead of the Week 8 game.

Williams has been relying on Caddix because of the SmartStuds technology. Apparently, it reduces the torque and thereby reduces the chances of non-contact injuries to the lower body. That’s the reason why he didn’t want to part with his cleats, even though the league slammed him with two hefty fines.

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His major focus is still staying healthy in the long run. And Caddix will certainly help him achieve that. However, the league doesn’t want the players to wear, display, or orally promote a brand that it doesn’t authorize. For now, players can openly display logos for brands like Nike, Adidas, and Under Armour because they’re the NFL’s official partners.

It’s worth noting that Williams isn’t being endorsed by Caddix. Jack Rasmussen, CEO and founder of the company, had already clarified the situation. He noted that Williams hasn’t signed any deal with Caddix, and the brand isn’t paying him in any way. The only reason Williams wore the cleats was because of the SmartStuds that help prevent injuries.

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Hence, Caddix also decided to help Caleb Williams in exchange for the publicity.

“I think the majority of the reason behind it is [that] it’s the right thing to do,” the CEO of Caddix later told sports reporter Samantha Croston on October 30. “Obviously, Caleb can afford to pay the fines. We all know that. But I think it’s just standing behind what you made and what the product does and how it is and the goal and the vision we have at Caddix. That’s paying a fine. It’s not just handing someone $11,000. It’s actually standing behind what you’ve built. I think it’s more important.”

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Furthermore, Rasmussen also acknowledged that hiding the logo in the future games would be the smart choice for Williams.

“I think that makes sense,” Rasmussen told FOS on Friday. “Like I said, I mean, the whole fine situation makes sense. So if what’s going to happen and what needs to happen to keep him on the field and for the cameras to be out of his face, to hide the logo … I think that’s what needs to happen. I don’t agree with it. But I think down the road, you know, hiding the logo is kind of one of the … numerous options that we have to remedy the situation.”

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Stripping the logo is seemingly the ultimate win-win compromise for Williams and the league. The quarterback gets to protect himself from both injuries and fines.