brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Why Are Chicago Bears Leaving Illinois? Where Will They Build the New Stadium?

ByMuskan Lodhi

Dec 17, 2025 | 7:20 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Why Are Chicago Bears Leaving Illinois? Where Will They Build the New Stadium?

ByMuskan Lodhi

Dec 17, 2025 | 7:20 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Big changes may be on the horizon for the Chicago Bears and their fans who love attending games at Soldier Field. A fresh message from the Bears’ President and CEO, Kevin Warren, has reopened conversations about the team’s future home.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We need to expand our search and critically evaluate opportunities throughout the wider Chicagoland region, including Northwest Indiana,” he said, via an Instagram post.

Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT


On Wednesday, Warren shared an open letter addressing the franchise’s stadium plans. He revealed the organization is expanding its search beyond Cook County, including Northwest Indiana. He admitted the goal is to give fans, players, and coaches a championship-level venue.

Meanwhile, the team earlier confirmed that Arlington Heights could be the only location in Cook County that meets the standards for a world-class NFL stadium. And the Bears were even ready to invest over $2 billion. But the stakes for Illinois remain massive, with the project promising thousands of union jobs, year-round attractions, and global events through a fixed-roof stadium. For a development of this scale, uncertainty could carry serious economic consequences for the state.

For now, Warren is keeping all credible options open.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…Stay tuned.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved