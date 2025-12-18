Why Are Chicago Bears Leaving Illinois? Where Will They Build the New Stadium?

Big changes may be on the horizon for the Chicago Bears and their fans who love attending games at Soldier Field. A fresh message from the Bears’ President and CEO, Kevin Warren, has reopened conversations about the team’s future home.

“We need to expand our search and critically evaluate opportunities throughout the wider Chicagoland region, including Northwest Indiana,” he said, via an Instagram post.

On Wednesday, Warren shared an open letter addressing the franchise’s stadium plans. He revealed the organization is expanding its search beyond Cook County, including Northwest Indiana. He admitted the goal is to give fans, players, and coaches a championship-level venue.

Meanwhile, the team earlier confirmed that Arlington Heights could be the only location in Cook County that meets the standards for a world-class NFL stadium. And the Bears were even ready to invest over $2 billion. But the stakes for Illinois remain massive, with the project promising thousands of union jobs, year-round attractions, and global events through a fixed-roof stadium. For a development of this scale, uncertainty could carry serious economic consequences for the state.

For now, Warren is keeping all credible options open.

This is a developing story…Stay tuned.