“Off-the-Charts With His Pettiness”: Caleb Williams Draws Mixed Assessment Over Latest Antics

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams has never shied away from expressing himself, whether it’s through his confidence, social media presence, or playing skills. While many fans appreciate Williams’ unapologetic personality, others believe some of his recent actions have crossed the line.

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“Caleb Williams is off-the-charts with his pettiness, and I’m here for it,” wrote NFL Network’s Adam Rank on X.

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The Bears QB will be entering his third NFL season soon. But before that even begins, Caleb has started taking sly digs at his rivals. Recently, a social media post caught Caleb Williams’ attention. It was a list of quarterbacks with the least accuracy on balls thrown 10+ yards downfield, where Vikings’ Kyler Murray stood at the helm with 33.4%, while Packers’ Jordan Love followed with 36.3%.

The list basically serves as a record of these signal-callers’ inefficient performance in the last three years. And Williams may have seemingly “liked” the post to express what he feels about them. The consensus among the fans was that it was an attempt to poke fun at Caleb’s rival quarterbacks.

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Right from college days at USC, Williams has used his social media “likes” as a literal filing cabinet for negative media coverage and pundit doubts. He has openly embraced his critics, saying, “I love them” when asked about the people who try to tear him down.

A few weeks back, when three-time Super Bowl champion Mark Schlereth offered a brutal assessment on what separates the Bears QB from the elite class, he reposted a video of Schlereth’s comments on his X handle.

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There’s a possibility that Williams just wants to highlight what really matters to him, but one cannot overlook his professional rivalry with other quarterbacks, especially Jordan Love.

When ESPN released its top-10 quarterback rankings, voted on by league executives. Williams narrowly secured the No. 10 spot, edging out Love. However, the tension exists on paper, in the fandom and statistical comparisons, rather than any bad blood or public jabs between the two.

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It will be interesting to see what Williams’ actual intention was behind liking the post whenever he wishes to reveal the reason. But for analysts and media personalities like Adam Rank, it only provides another topic of discussion around the Chicago Bears QB.