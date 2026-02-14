Bears QB Caleb Williams Announces Retirement From Basketball After Last-Place Finish in the NBA 3-Point Contest

After his incredible 2025 season, where he led the Chicago Bears to the playoffs, star quarterback Caleb Williams failed to replicate his heroics on the basketball court. As the NBA All-Star weekend kicks off with the entertaining celebrity-centric events, Williams found himself in the celebrity 3-point contest, where he finished last. This disappointing performance prompted the Bears’ QB1 to make a drastic decision as he announced his ‘retirement’ from basketball.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Hanging them up after tn,” Caleb Williams shared via his Instagram story, poking fun at himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credits: Instagram Story by Caleb Williams (@ayeeecaleb) on February 14, 2026.

On his Instagram, he further posted, saying, “Not a hooper y’all. Gonna go have some fun.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Caleb Williams was eliminated from the 2026 NBA All-Star Celebrity 3-Point Contest in the first round with just four points. The tournament took place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, featuring NBA analyst Richard Jefferson, comedian Druski, streamer PlaqueBoyMax, BMX athlete Nigel Sylvester, and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared McCain.

Williams finished at the bottom of the leaderboard behind Druski, who scored five points, while McCain led the first round with 11 points. PlaqueBoyMax joined the OKC star with nine points, while Jefferson and Sylvester each recorded seven points. In the finals, McCain emerged victorious with 12 points over PlaqueBoyMax, coming in second with 10 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

While Caleb Williams jokingly “hangs up” his basketball shoes, Chicago fans will be happy that their star signal-caller has one less thing to worry about as they hope to continue his stellar form into the 2026 NFL season. Williams produced stellar numbers in his sophomore season, throwing for 3,942 yards, 27 touchdowns, and leading the Bears to an 11-6 record and the franchise’s first playoff win since 2010.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now moving forward, the Chicago Bears quarterback has announced his and his team’s mindset for the 2026-27 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Caleb Williams issues powerful message for upcoming NFL season

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears had a great 2025 season that proved the doubters wrong. The franchise went from a 5-12 finish in 2024-25 to an NFC North title for the first time since 2018 and earned its first postseason win in 15 years. Now looking forward to the 2026 season, Williams wants to continue building on this fighting spirit and take that mindset straight into the 2026 season.

“You see what you have to do, you figure it out. When you get knocked down, you get back up, and that’s what we’re going to do. That’s my mindset,” Caleb Williams said as per Trojans Wire.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We never stay down as a team. I think we’ve shown that this year, we never stay down. We keep fighting. Bringing that mentality into next year and then finding ways to bring that hunger for all four quarters in every single game is going to be important and something that we’ll focus on throughout the offseason and throughout next year.”

With these inspiring comments, the passionate Chicago fans will want to see the Bears push for the Super Bowl and end their Lombardi Trophy drought after 40 years with Caleb Williams leading the charge.