Bears Star Risks NFL Punishment After Dirty Hit on Jalen Hurts During Eagles Game

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had a frightening moment on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears, one that immediately put Chicago linebacker D’Marco Jackson under the microscope.

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ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed the outcome of the scare shortly after it happened.

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“Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was evaluated for a concussion and cleared to return.”

That update came after Hurts was drilled by Jackson right as he stepped out of bounds during a second-quarter scramble at Soldier Field, an unnecessary roughness penalty that forced Philadelphia to briefly pull him from the game entirely.

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With 8:37 remaining in the second quarter, Hurts scrambled two yards toward the sideline and was hit hard by Jackson just as he crossed out of bounds. Hurts went down and stayed on the ground for a moment before getting back up and walking over to the Eagles’ huddle. The training staff still took him out to check on him, with backup Andy Dalton stepping in for the next series.

When Hurts came out of the tent, he looked frustrated as he watched the interception from the sideline. He was seen drinking water and moving around without any obvious discomfort before returning to the game ahead of halftime. Hurts finished the Eagles’ final drive of the half with a one-yard quarterback sneak for a touchdown, cutting Chicago’s lead to 10-7 at the break.

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Jackson’s hit drew attention not just for the contact itself but for who delivered it. The 28-year-old linebacker is in his second season with Chicago after playing two seasons for the New Orleans Saints. He emerged into a larger role for the Bears in 2025, earning his first career start in Week 12 before recording his first sack and interception in the same game against Cleveland, a performance that earned him NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

The Bears rewarded that development by re-signing Jackson to a two-year, $7.5 million contract in March. ESPN reported that Chicago viewed him as a player capable of handling a bigger role at middle linebacker following Tremaine Edmunds’ departure.

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Ahead of Monday’s matchup, Bears head coach Ben Johnson praised Philadelphia’s overall play, saying, “It’s a really good team coming in. … They make it really difficult for you and it’s sound, both sides of the ball.”

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson had already pointed to the challenge of dealing with Hurts before the game, stressing that Chicago’s defense would need to make the Eagles quarterback uncomfortable. Johnson said:

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“We know who he is — we know the success that he’s had. Just trying to get him rattled, trying to get him a little antsy in the pocket and things like that. Ultimately, like any other quarterback, you gotta hit him, gotta make him uncomfortable.”

Philadelphia entered Monday’s game 2-0 for the fourth time under head coach Nick Sirianni, with the Eagles holding their first two opponents under 300 total yards for the first time since 1995. That strong defensive start added to the attention around the matchup, making Hurts’ trip to the medical tent after the hit an immediate concern.

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Why This Hit Could Cost Jackson More Than Just a Flag

The NFL can review flagged plays after the game and issue additional fines for violations involving unnecessary roughness or illegal contact. Any fine Jackson receives would depend on the NFL’s review of the play.

Hurts has faced a fine from the NFL before. In December 2023, he was fined $16,391 after a horse-collar tackle on Giants cornerback Adoree’ Jackson. That case shows that the league can issue discipline after reviewing an incident.

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Johnson also spoke about Chicago’s penalty problems following the Packers game last season. He said the Bears needed to remain physical while avoiding mistakes that could hurt the team. He said:

“We don’t want to shy away from that. We want to play aggressive and we want to be a very physical team, but at the same time we can’t hurt the team, and that happened a number of times. It’s not OK.”

Jackson’s hit also comes with some added context because Hurts previously suffered a shoulder sprain against the Bears in 2022. Contact around the head or neck can receive additional attention during the league’s postgame review, so Jackson could still face further discipline even though he was not ejected.

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Hurts ultimately avoided a serious injury, returning to the field before halftime and finishing the half under his own power. The hit and subsequent concussion evaluation could still draw attention during the NFL’s review of the game.



