Super Bowl Champion Alshon Jeffery Set to Retire as a Chicago Bear With One-Day Contract

Former Bears wide receiver and Super Bowl champion Alshon Jeffery hasn’t stepped onto the gridiron since 2020, when he last played for the Philadelphia Eagles. For someone who wanted to play his entire career with the Chicago Bears since being drafted by them in 2012, he not only had to switch teams, but also saw his career abruptly end after being released by the Eagles in 2021. However, his latest comments suggest that he is set to make a brief comeback before he officially hangs up his cleats for good.

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During an appearance on the Oct. 30 episode of the “Up & Adams Show” with Kay Adams, the title of which led with “Alshon Jefferey RETIRES a Chicago Bear”, Adams asked Jeffery whether he was planning to retire officially. The former receiver kept his response cryptic, but revealed that “it’s (retirement announcement) coming soon.”

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When asked whether he would sign a one-day contract with any of the teams he played with, Jeffery did not hesitate to name the Bears.

“I mean, I definitely got to go with the team who I started with,” Jeffery said. “So, yeah. Started in Chicago, so it got to end in Chicago.”

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The Bears have not yet confirmed whether they will offer Jeffery a one-day contract to facilitate his retirement.

Alshon Jeffery was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft and spent five years with the team. He reached several career milestones during his time in Chicago, including being selected for the Pro Bowl in just his second season and winning the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) Most Improved Player award. He also set a single-game franchise record with 218 receiving yards in a single game against the New Orleans Saints the same year.

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The wide receiver became part of one of the most physically imposing and dominant wide receiver duos in NFL history with former NFL star Brandon Marshall, and made the Bears’ offense one of the most explosive in the league during his time with the team. In 2013, together they raked in a whopping 189 receptions, 2,716 receiving yards, and 19 touchdowns.

However, after playing out his fifth year under a franchise tag, Jeffery left the Bears as a free agent after the franchise failed to offer him the specific contract incentives and deal structure he was looking for. He exited third on the Bears’ all-time receiving list, went on to join the Philadelphia Eagles, and won the Super Bowl during his very first season (2017) with them.

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After four seasons, the Eagles released the Pro Bowler in March 2021 when they completely overhauled the team’s offense. Along with prioritizing adding fresher, younger talent to the roster, the front office also saw it as a way to clear cap space and move on from Jeffery, who was plagued by injuries and played only seven games in 2020.

After being released by Philadelphia, Jeffery did not sign with another team. Over the course of his nine years in the league, he recorded 475 receptions for 6,786 yards and 46 touchdowns across 109 games.

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Alshon Jeffery Discusses Post-Retirement Plans

Alshon Jeffery also spoke about his plans after retiring officially on the show, and revealed that he wanted to remain connected to the NFL in some way. While discussing the upcoming trade deadline and Bears GM Ryan Poles’ aggressive pursuit of Khalil Mack, the wide receiver revealed what kind of role he expects to take on after calling it a career.

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“I would love to be in media. But if the right opportunity comes, I’ll definitely be in the front office too, but that’s…”

Interesting, this response marks a sharp shift from his comments on the “Glory Daze” podcast in Jan. 2025. While speaking to host Johnny Manziel, Jeffery confessed that he had finally gotten used to retirement and had no plans to return to the field. He mentioned that he appreciated how much time he got to spend with friends and family and pursue hobbies like photography.

Jeffery further revealed that he was working on recording things and possibly starting a production company to occupy himself and develop a routine for his new life. What better way to combine that interest with his previous career and work in NFL media?