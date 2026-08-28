Chelsea FC’s Cole Palmer has an unintentional sense of humor on his side. And most recently, in a serious conversation about Caleb Williams drawing inspiration from his “cold/shiver celebration”, the London-based soccer club’s star player made a request to the Chicago Bears quarterback.

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“[He took his inspiration from you, Cole Palmer, and he said, that man is a dog.] I’ve seen it, yeah,” Palmer said in an interview with Men in Blazers. “[It’s the ultimate compliment to know that you have been appreciated by NFL stars.] Yeah, especially in America. If you interview him, tell him to buy my ice.”

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A few months back in June 2026, Cole Palmer launched his premium ice brand called COLE’D through a multi-year partnership with the instant-commerce delivery platform Gopuff, which is available in both the UK and the US.

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The brand came into existence because of his soccer popularity. During his breakout 2023–2024 season with Chelsea FC, Palmer debuted a goal celebration where he crossed his arms and rubbed his shoulders as if he were shivering.

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Fans and commentators instantly dubbed him “Cold Palmer” to praise his composure and “ice-in-his-veins” ability to score high-pressure penalties.

“What started as a bit of fun turned into something proper,” Palmer said. “I’ve been involved in everything – the product, the packaging, the content – and that’s what interested me. The fans started the whole ‘Cold Palmer’ thing in the first place, so it’s nice to turn that into something everyone can be part of.”

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After the immense popularity of his celebration and of the word ‘Cole Palmer,’ the England international decided to trademark the term.

Cole Palmer’s ability to score in nervy situations with a calm demeanor is something that even Caleb Williams resonated with.

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Hence, during the 2025 season, when the Chicago Bears faced the Cleveland Browns on December 14, Williams made everyone aware of his fondness for the English soccer star.

After throwing a touchdown pass to wide receiver D.J. Moore, the 24-year-old QB broke out Cole Palmer’s celebration at Soldier Field in Chicago. Immediately after the game, Williams also shared his two cents about the Chelsea star.

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“It was freezing cold outside,” the Bears signal-caller said. “Cole Palmer, dawg. I’ve seen some of his stuff, watched him ball. He’s pretty damn good and done that celebration a few times.”

This was Caleb Williams’ second season in the NFL, and he and the Bears defeated the Browns 31-3 in that game. Williams completed 17-of-28 passes for 242 yards while posting two touchdowns (both thrown to WR DJ Moore).

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Williams continued his form and wrapped up the season with 3,942 passing yards and 27 touchdowns with a record of 11-6 in the regular season. However, following the Browns game, the Bears QB is yet to bring out the Cole Palmer celebration.

In just a few days, on September 13, the 2026 regular season will kick off, and in Week 1, Chicago will face the Carolina Panthers. On that note, it will be interesting to see how Williams celebrates a touchdown during the game.