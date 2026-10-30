“The Hardest Part”: Jeffery Simmons Gets Emotional as Bears’ Newest Star Opens Up on Leaving His Daughter After Trade

The Chicago Bears gave up two first-round picks to bring Jeffery Simmons to town, making one of the biggest moves of the season as they chase a championship. But the blockbuster trade also forced the defensive tackle to leave the Tennessee Titans, where he had spent his entire NFL career and built a life with his family.

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“Yesterday was pretty hard. To have that phone call with my family and to leave my daughter yesterday. That was probably the hardest part yesterday,” Simmons told reporters on Friday after his first practice with the Bears. “Hugged her before I headed to the airport.”

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The four-time Pro Bowler explained that his daughter is only three years old and may not fully understand why he will no longer be around every day.

“From almost seeing her every day of the week to, I got to figure out their schedule now,” he added. “It’s been a lot of emotion these last couple of days, but today it felt great. It felt great to actually get on the practice field, to move around with the guys, being back with Montez.”

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Simmons spent eight seasons with the Titans after they selected him 19th overall in 2019. The Bears acquired him on Thursday in exchange for their 2027 and 2028 first-round picks and a 2027 fourth-round selection. Chicago also received a 2028 fifth-round pick.

The trade came as a surprise to Simmons. Just a day earlier, he told reporters he had not heard anything from his agent or the Titans that suggested he was about to be moved. Tennessee general manager Mike Borgonzi said the team had not been looking to trade him before Bears GM Ryan Poles called Wednesday night.

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Borgonzi also acknowledged how difficult the conversation was with the defensive tackle, who had become one of the franchise’s most important players.

“It was hard, was really hard. I know Jeff did not want to leave here,” Borgonzi said. “I thanked him for everything he has done here on and off the field. It was a really hard conversation for him.”

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Titans head coach Robert Saleh also recognized the difficulty of losing Simmons, but pointed to the team’s 1-6 record and the value of Chicago’s offer.

“When you don’t close out games and you’re standing here at 1-6, teams are going to start fishing,” Saleh said. “And eventually a team threw a hook big enough that I don’t think any of us could have said no to.”

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For Chicago, the price reflects how much it wanted to improve its defensive front. Simmons recorded four sacks in seven games for Tennessee this season and came off an 11-sack campaign that earned him first-team All-Pro honors. He has 46.5 sacks and 72 tackles for loss in his NFL career.

The Bears also get a familiar face alongside him. Simmons played with defensive end Montez Sweat at Mississippi State, and the two will now reunite in Chicago.

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Simmons said the first practice had helped him settle into the change, even with the emotions still fresh. He is expected to help the Bears as they prepare for their Monday night game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The move gives Simmons a chance to compete for a Super Bowl as the team entered Week 8 with a strong 5-2 record, but Friday’s comments showed what the trade has cost him away from football. After eight years in Nashville, he is starting over in Chicago while adjusting to life away from his daughter.