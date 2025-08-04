Things Go From Bad To Worse For Bears As Ben Johnson Crumbles After Caleb Williams Frustration

The film room flickers with ghosts of quarterbacks past—McMahon’s swagger, Cutler’s scowl, Fields’ hopeful sprints cut short. In Chicago, the QB spotlight burns hotter than deep-dish ovens, and right now, it’s singeing Caleb Williams and his new head coach, Ben Johnson.

A viral clip from Bears camp says it all: Caleb Williams buried under a collapsing pocket, Johnson’s clipboard nearly cracking in his grip. “Ben Johnson’s probably having the worst time of his life at Bears training camp 😭😭😭.” It’s not hyperbole. For a coach who orchestrated Detroit’s #1 scoring offense last season, watching his new unit crumble feels like installing a Ferrari engine only to find the transmission held together by duct tape.

Williams isn’t just adjusting to NFL speed—he’s detoxing from trauma. Last season’s 68 sacks weren’t just a Bears record; they were a hazing ritual. Imagine David Carr’s 2002 Texans (76 sacks) meets Madden on ‘All-Madden’ difficulty. Caleb’s candid reflection cuts deep: “It’s frustrating because I’ve worked hard over the years … accuracy being the most important thing … not being accurate, not being on time … it’s frustrating.” His self-audit is brutal: footwork flaws, delayed releases, mechanics melting under pressure.

When he misfired on four straight passes in a basket drill last week, his shouted ‘NO!^ echoed across Lake Forest. This isn’t petulance—it’s the sound of a perfectionist confronting his reflection. As former Bear Chase Daniel noted, it’s not just the O-line; timing, receiver releases, and internal clocks share the blame.

Johnson’s resume glitters: 2024 AP Assistant Coach of the Year, architect of Detroit’s historic 32.4 PPG offense. But Chicago’s reality? His ‘wake-up pressure’ system—designed to simulate game chaos—is exposing every crack. Day 1 of camp set the tone: Williams picked off on his first 11-on-11 rep. Johnson yanked the entire first unit mid-drill. Cole Kmet’s summation was grim: “It’s stuff we should know.”

The coach’s mandate? 70 % completion rate, faster reads, quicker triggers. Johnson’s playbook isn’t just X’s and O’s—it’s a reprogramming. ‘You can’t play quarterback like it’s ‘connect-the-dots’—you gotta ‘paint’.’ Right now, Williams is still sketching.

Family fest flickers, but the Bears’ real show is still in rehearsal

Amid the gloom, Soldier Field’s August 3rd Family Fest offered catharsis. With 40,000 eyes watching, Williams escaped a jailbreak blitz and floated a 17-yard TD to Cole Kmet. The roar shook the lakefront. Johnson cracked a rare smile: “Good job … Caleb had pressure in his face and still got it over the top. Well done.” Yet even in triumph, shadows lingered. The defense dominated stretches, logging would-be sacks and deflections. Johnson called the offense ‘sloppy,’ benching units after pre-snap gaffes.

His ethos? “Accountability—not tolerance.” When Gervon Dexter bulldozed into the end zone for a safety, Johnson’s verdict was scalding: A safety is inexcusable … They wanted it more. Williams’ DNA is fire. Johnson? He’s a schematic surgeon with a drill-sergeant’s glare.

via Imago SPORTS-FBN-BEARS-JOHNSON-TB New Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson greets quarterback Caleb Williams before being introduced on Jan. 22, 2025, at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Illinois. Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS Lake Forest IL USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 132906869W BrianxCassellax krtphotoslive949590

Their dynamic mirrors ‘A Beautiful Mind’ meets ‘Remember the Titans’—genius friction forging growth. “Whether it’s now or 10 years from now, there’s always progress,” Williams admits. “I’m pleased but not satisfied. It’s detail—footwork, pre-snap, everything.” The Bears bet $200 M on O-line fixes (Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson) and drafted weapons (Luther Burden III, Colston Loveland). But as Johnson knows, systems only work when the triggerman syncs with the code.

The ‘worst time’ narrative? Misleading. Great rebuilds aren’t photogenic. Johnson’s frustration isn’t despair—it’s the sound of standards clashing with reality. Williams’ anguish? The price of investment. As the NFL’s sack-record holder (68), he’s earned his PTSD. But in Chicago’s crucible, under Johnson’s unforgiving eye, raw talent is being alchemized into resilience.

Or as Cole Kmet put it after that Family Fest TD: “One of the many designs Ben has up his sleeve. It’ll be fun to run this year.” For now? The fun’s in the fight. — The Bears host Miami in preseason Week 1 on Sunday. Under Johnson, ‘sloppy’ won’t survive halftime.