Tom Brady Subtly Hints at Nefarious Actions From Bears After Packers Lose Sideline Heaters

The Chicago Bears are having a dream run this season with ten wins. And the Bears are trying to use every advantage they can to play January football. Take their ongoing Week 16 game against the Green Bay Packers, NFL legend Tom Brady caught the Bears red-handed for an alleged nefarious action.

It was reported that the Packers’ seats on the sidelines had faulty, non-functional heaters, while the heaters in the Bears’ sideline seats were working perfectly. Brady, from the Fox booth, called them out and said they could be doing this on purpose. The heaters could have a major impact on the game being played in cold conditions at 36 °F (2 °C). The GOAT claimed that the Bears’ heaters should also be turned off in this case.

“That’s definitely not what you’re looking for in this temperature, and I think if it happens on one side, it’s got to go to the other side. That has never happened to me in my entire (career),” Brady said.

Coming from the seven-time Super Bowl winner who has played the most games by a signal caller in NFL (335), it’s a big statement. But the Packers should have already expected this. The Bears lost the earlier game of the NFC North divisional rivalry in Week 14, played at Lambeau Field in sub-zero temperatures.

The Bears have created such scenes in the league earlier as well. After their away win against the Minnesota Vikings, they played the 9 to 5 song by Dolly Parton on full volume for two hours after the game. It was their way of taking shots at the Vikes quarterback JJ McCarthy, who wears jersey number 9. It forced the Vikings to remove speakers from their away locker room.

Coming to the Week 16 game, the visuals showed the Packers’ lineup battling cold winds using capes. None of the players was sitting on the cold seats. December has hit them hard. However, they are used to playing in cold temperatures. It reflected in their plays.

Despite their nefarious actions, the Bears got shut out in the first half by 6-0. However, the Packers had a major injury scare when their quarterback, Jordan Love, was ruled out with a concussion.

