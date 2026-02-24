28-YO C.J. Gardner-Johnson Announces Retirement Plans After Requesting Howie Roseman to Bring Him Home

Essentials Inside The Story Gardner-Johnson opens up about his long-term NFL plans

The veteran safety approaches free agency with options on the table

A possible Philadelphia reunion remains in the background

C.J. Gardner-Johnson is set to be a coveted free agent, but the veteran safety isn’t thinking about his next contract. Instead, he’s already counting down the years to retirement. While his future looks uncertain after a brief stint with the Bears, the 28-year-old has revealed that he’s already eyeing a specific landing spot to finish his career.

“I’m retiring in four years, f–king news flash,” C.J. Gardner-Johnson said recently while sitting in a car during a live stream. “I’m done in four years, I’m out in four-five years. Win the Super Bowl, make some money, turn another city up, and I’m out.”

“Why you ain’t making no money?” Gardner-Johnson added. “Brah, I signed f–king three life-changing deals – a rookie deal, a $3 million deal, and a $30 million deal. I got kids to take care of. I’m tryna be free and stream my life.”

With his finances secure, Gardner-Johnson’s focus has shifted from his next contract to winning a Super Bowl and transitioning to a new life as a streamer within five years, as he believes that career will make it easier for him to spend more time with his kids.

Recent off-field scrutiny has only added another layer of perspective to his already turbulent and unstable NFL journey. Gardner-Johnson was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints, and he then spent three seasons with the team.

The safety was then traded to the Philadelphia Eagles before the 2022 season. But after one year, he moved on to sign a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions in free agency. In March 2024, the Eagles brought Gardner-Johnson back on their roster by signing him to a three-year, $33 million deal.

However, despite winning Super Bowl LIX, the Eagles traded him to the Houston Texans last offseason. Then, his stint in Houston lasted just three starts before the team released him. Gardner-Johnson soon joined the Baltimore Ravens practice squad, only to be released again.

Midway through the last season, the Bears then signed the veteran safety for depth on their roster after injuries to their cornerbacks Kyler Gordon and Jaylon Johnson. Gardner-Johnson was then used creatively by the Bears as they blitzed him off the edge, lined him up in the slot, and even used him as a hybrid linebacker. In 10 games that he played for the Bears, Gardner-Johnson delivered three sacks and two interceptions.

While constant relocations have defined his career, durability concerns add another layer of uncertainty. He has battled several leg injuries in recent years, and he even missed Chicago’s Wild Card playoff game with a concussion. Still, Gardner-Johnson plans to play for the next few years, and if possible, he wants to be reunited with the Eagles.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson has expressed his desire to return to Philadelphia

When the Eagles traded C.J. Gardner-Johnson last year, the team’s general manager, Howie Roseman, had mentioned that it was part of his long-term roster planning. Yet Gardner-Johnson recently made it clear that he would be open to joining the Eagles again.

“H–l yeah. Tell the boys to get with me,” Gardner-Johnson said recently on a call with streamer Raud when asked if he’d return to Philly.

The former fourth-round pick’s response sounded enthusiastic, and maybe a little unfinished business lingers in Philly for him. However, following his departure from Philadelphia last year, Gardner-Johnson had suggested that his competitive personality didn’t always align with the Eagles’ coaching staff.

“You want me to be a leader and outspoken, but then you want me to sit back,” Gardner-Johnson said on The Pivot podcast after being traded by the Eagles last year. “There’s nowhere been a locker room where I had a single issue with a teammate.”

Gardner-Johnson’s fiery personality has sometimes clashed with coaching staffs. The real question is: do the Eagles value that fire enough to bring him back? According to Spotrac, Gardner-Johnson is projected to earn around $2.8 million annually.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia’s safety room has question marks, with Marcus Epps and Reed Blankenship hitting free agency, while young Andrew Mukuba continues developing. Pairing Mukuba with a proven playmaker like Gardner-Johnson would immediately upgrade the Eagles’ secondary. His previous impact in Philadelphia is also undeniable.

In 2022, despite being sidelined in five games due to a lacerated kidney, Gardner-Johnson recorded six interceptions and became the only Philly player since 1970 to record interceptions in five consecutive games. In 2024, he even added 59 tackles and six interceptions during a championship run for the Eagles.

The veteran safety also proved valuable in Chicago last season, helping stabilize a banged-up secondary with his versatility and experience. Whether his future is in Philadelphia or elsewhere, Gardner-Johnson has made one thing clear: the clock is ticking, and he plans to end his nomadic career on his own terms, with a championship ring in hand